WNDU
Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Hygiene
Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility. A teen who was arrested for firing gunshots after exiting a school bus in South Bend back in August has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. Updated: 1 hour ago.
95.3 MNC
Four people arrested, illegally possessed firearms confiscated by South Bend Police
Some South Bend Police Officers are credited with taking several illegally possessed firearms off the streets. One of the officers was on patrol, on Thursday, Sep. 29, when he spotted a vehicle with an unlawful headlight modification and a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The officer initiated...
abc57.com
Teen connected to shots fired incident after getting off bus ordered to Department of Correction facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A juvenile who was arrested following a shots fired incident near a South Bend school bus in August was ordered to an Indiana Department of Correction facility on September 27, according to a Dispositional Order by the St. Joseph Probate Court. The juvenile admitted to the...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
abc57.com
Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
WNDU
Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others. Indiana State Police have identified three people who were killed and two others who were hurt in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County. 2nd Chance Pets: Essence & Eden.
abc57.com
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Village of Michiana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Police have identified the body found in Lake Michigan near the Village of Michiana. Jason A. Ryno, 48, from Joliet, Illinois, was found on September 26. He was identified by the South Bend Police Department Crime Lab using a fingerprint to make a positive identification. This...
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11300 block of North CR 1000E, Cromwell. Numerous tools were stolen from a construction trailer. Damage: Up to $4,570. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 11:21 p.m. Thursday,...
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
WNDU
House fire under investigation in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one firefighter with minor injuries Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the 2000 block of Elmer Street just after 7:15 a.m. They found flames coming through the roof of the home, but were able to quickly knock out the blaze.
