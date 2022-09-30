ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
Medical Moment: Hygiene

Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility. A teen who was arrested for firing gunshots after exiting a school bus in South Bend back in August has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. Updated: 1 hour ago.
First Alert Forecast

Silver Alert declared for 26-year-old in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Officials have declared a statewide silver alert for Alicia Delacruz, who was last seen in Elkhart on October 2 around 4:10 p.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department. Delacruz is described as a 26-year-old white female with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at around 5'1, 270...
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Village of Michiana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Police have identified the body found in Lake Michigan near the Village of Michiana. Jason A. Ryno, 48, from Joliet, Illinois, was found on September 26. He was identified by the South Bend Police Department Crime Lab using a fingerprint to make a positive identification. This...
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11300 block of North CR 1000E, Cromwell. Numerous tools were stolen from a construction trailer. Damage: Up to $4,570. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 11:21 p.m. Thursday,...
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping

(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
House fire under investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one firefighter with minor injuries Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the 2000 block of Elmer Street just after 7:15 a.m. They found flames coming through the roof of the home, but were able to quickly knock out the blaze.
