ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Knox City Police Department warns of deceptive emails

KNOX, Ind. -- Officials with the Knox City Police Department are warning of deceptive emails being sent out to the community using Knox City Police Chief, Harold L. Smith's name. Police are warning residents not to open any suspicious emails. According to police, the fake address being used is from...
KNOX, IN
wfft.com

Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Man accused of stealing items from homeowner's garage

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole items from a homeowner's garage while the homeowner's house was being repaired, according to the probable cause affidavit. Shane McKenna was charged with one count of burglary. On September 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's...
OSCEOLA, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Roberts
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility. A teen who was arrested for firing gunshots after exiting a school bus in South Bend back in August has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. Updated: 44 minutes ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Hygiene

Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility. A teen who was arrested for firing gunshots after exiting a school bus in South Bend back in August has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections. Updated: 1 hour ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Sentencing in Alcohol Related Crash

(La Porte, IN) - An impaired driver who caused a motor vehicle crash with injuries in downtown La Porte has been sentenced. Jenette Meece of Hobart was given three years on probation for causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence of alcohol. She’ll have to wear an ankle bracelet for authorities to monitor her whereabouts during the first six months of the sentence.
LA PORTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Debit Card#Fraud#Elkhart Police#City Of South Bend
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WNDU

Body recovered from Grand Beach identified

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Michigan last week. The body has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Ryno, of Joliet, IL. Ryno’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan around 12 p.m. last Monday, near the Village of Michiana in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
JOLIET, IL
WNDU

House fire under investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one firefighter with minor injuries Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the 2000 block of Elmer Street just after 7:15 a.m. They found flames coming through the roof of the home, but were able to quickly knock out the blaze.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy