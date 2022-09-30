Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
WNDU
Niles Police Department investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning. It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.
abc57.com
Knox City Police Department warns of deceptive emails
KNOX, Ind. -- Officials with the Knox City Police Department are warning of deceptive emails being sent out to the community using Knox City Police Chief, Harold L. Smith's name. Police are warning residents not to open any suspicious emails. According to police, the fake address being used is from...
wfft.com
Two kids in Steuben County hit-and-run identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT)- The names of the two kids who were involved in a Steuben County hit-and-run have been released. Police say Ryly Cumings of Angola was the 12-year-old victim. He has been released from the hospital after being treated for a head laceration. The 13-year-old victim, who died...
abc57.com
Man accused of stealing items from homeowner's garage
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole items from a homeowner's garage while the homeowner's house was being repaired, according to the probable cause affidavit. Shane McKenna was charged with one count of burglary. On September 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's...
95.3 MNC
Four people arrested, illegally possessed firearms confiscated by South Bend Police
Some South Bend Police Officers are credited with taking several illegally possessed firearms off the streets. One of the officers was on patrol, on Thursday, Sep. 29, when he spotted a vehicle with an unlawful headlight modification and a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The officer initiated...
abc57.com
Man accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without ever owning valid Indiana license
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving without having ever owned a valid Indiana license, according to the probable cause affidavit. Alexs Duenas was arrested on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
abc57.com
Teen connected to shots fired incident after getting off bus ordered to Department of Correction facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A juvenile who was arrested following a shots fired incident near a South Bend school bus in August was ordered to an Indiana Department of Correction facility on September 27, according to a Dispositional Order by the St. Joseph Probate Court. The juvenile admitted to the...
WNDU
WNDU
WNDU
Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility
hometownnewsnow.com
Sentencing in Alcohol Related Crash
(La Porte, IN) - An impaired driver who caused a motor vehicle crash with injuries in downtown La Porte has been sentenced. Jenette Meece of Hobart was given three years on probation for causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence of alcohol. She’ll have to wear an ankle bracelet for authorities to monitor her whereabouts during the first six months of the sentence.
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
WNDU
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman cancelled, found safe
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Silver Alert for Alicia Delacruz has been canceled as of Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She has been found safe! Thank you for sharing the word!. Elkhart Police are searching for a woman who is believed to be in extreme danger. A Silver Alert has been...
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
WNDU
Body recovered from Grand Beach identified
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Michigan last week. The body has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Ryno, of Joliet, IL. Ryno’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan around 12 p.m. last Monday, near the Village of Michiana in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- A body found in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border has been identified as a 48-year-old Jolliet, Illinois man, police said. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The person has...
WNDU
American Legion transporting Medal of Honor flag across US stop in New Carlisle
WNDU
House fire under investigation in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left one firefighter with minor injuries Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the 2000 block of Elmer Street just after 7:15 a.m. They found flames coming through the roof of the home, but were able to quickly knock out the blaze.
