If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
Having a pair of dry, cracked heels can be particularly painful. Often it's not due to anything serious, but this is how to know if it's something more.
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
Given that a diet that is high in sodium can raise your risk of heart disease, what does it do to your heart rate? Here is what you should know.
A recent study found an HIV-similar virus in African monkeys. Find out if researchers think it could possibly spread to humans at some point.
If you are about to undergo cancer treatment, you might wonder how long it takes for chemotherapy to start working. Here is what you should know.
As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When men become parents, a lot changes in their lives -- less sleep and more time devoted to taking care of their children come to mind -- but new research now suggests that distinct changes also unfold in a new father's brain. Researchers scanned the brains of new fathers to discover and study those changes after suspecting this would be the case and seeing evidence from animal studies that new fatherhood would be one of the times when...
A new study has taken a look at whether high blood pressure might contribute to dementia. This is what you need need to know about what the researchers learned.
How many steps do you take in a day? Health Digest's exclusive survey is now shedding light on how many of us meet that 10,000-step goal.
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a lifelong condition that affects nearly every system in your body. Like other autoimmune disorders, it occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive and begins to attack healthy tissues, explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its primary symptoms include joint pain and inflammation, but you may also experience fatigue, unintentional weight loss, or weakness. About 40% of patients develop problems affecting their skin, heart, kidneys, nerves, eyes, and blood vessels, reports the Mayo Clinic. In some cases, this disorder can affect the lungs and bone marrow.
Gallup estimates that at least 50% of the workforce fits into the category of "quiet quitting." What is quiet quitting and is it good for your mental health?
A new study reveals just how much your mental health can age you compared to smoking cigarettes.
If you experience sudden onset anxiety, you are not alone. Here are some gentle and effective exercises to help calm a pounding heart and relieve anxiety.
Exercise helps to combat the effects of stress. But HIIT training might not promote the same sense of relaxation as other, lower-intensity exercises.
Children are more inclined to eat breakfast in the morning if adults set a good example. Yet how many of us are regularly eating breakfast throughout the week?
In an exclusive interview, Dr. Xavier Llor explains the importance of colonoscopies as an early intervention strategy to detect signs of colorectal cancer.
A new study has found that taking antidepressants during pregnancy may not be as harmful as previously thought.
After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, many women reported changes in their menstrual cycles. Learn about a recent study that examined these changes.
