Health Digest

Is It Safe To Take Prednisone If You Have High Blood Pressure?

If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.
Health Digest

What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?

According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
Health Digest

Is Liver Good For You?

As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
Health Digest

What Does It Mean When Your Calcium Levels Are High?

Calcium plays a vital role in muscle function, bone strength, and heart health. This mineral also helps your blood clot and supports the proper functioning of certain enzymes. On top of that, it's one of the most important electrolytes in your body, explains the MSD Manual. What you may know is that having too much calcium in the blood can affect your heart, brain, kidneys, bones, and other tissues.
The Herald News

Babies Might Trigger Brain Changes in New Dads

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When men become parents, a lot changes in their lives -- less sleep and more time devoted to taking care of their children come to mind -- but new research now suggests that distinct changes also unfold in a new father's brain. Researchers scanned the brains of new fathers to discover and study those changes after suspecting this would be the case and seeing evidence from animal studies that new fatherhood would be one of the times when...
Health Digest

Is Green Tea A Good Treatment For Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a lifelong condition that affects nearly every system in your body. Like other autoimmune disorders, it occurs when the immune system goes into overdrive and begins to attack healthy tissues, explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its primary symptoms include joint pain and inflammation, but you may also experience fatigue, unintentional weight loss, or weakness. About 40% of patients develop problems affecting their skin, heart, kidneys, nerves, eyes, and blood vessels, reports the Mayo Clinic. In some cases, this disorder can affect the lungs and bone marrow.
Health Digest

Health Digest

