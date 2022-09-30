If you're diagnosed with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one thing your doctor may do is prescribe medication to keep the symptoms under control (via WebMD). The intent is to bring down your blood pressure efficiently and with the least amount of side effects. As the patient, you should ask your doctor as many questions as possible about what he or she is prescribing and what the side effects might be.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO