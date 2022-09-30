Plies Demands The U.S. Govt. Assist Florida With Hurricane Relief

Plies is urging the United States to help Floridians with Hurricane Ian relief.

The Fort Myers artist took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 28) to vent his frustrations about America and the lack of attention to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian, explaining that if the country has money to send towards foreign dealings, then the nation should keep that same energy for domestic affairs.

“ Dear America : If We Can Give Ukraine & Ukrainians Over $15.2 Billion To Fight A War,” Plies wrote in his heated tweet. “It’s No Way In Hell Any Americans Needing Assistant After Hurricane Ian Should Go Without. U Politicians Ask Us For Our Votes Not Ukrainians!!”

“Wanna Send My Love & Best Wishes To Everyone In Florida. Hope We All Get Thru It Safe!!!! #ImInItWithU.”

Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to CNN , there have been at least 25 deaths, with homes and businesses being pulled out to sea.

In addition, the strong winds and vicious rainfall flooded some areas like Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers — Plies home town — resulting in millions of Floridians not having power on Thursday (Sept. 29), as per PowerOutage.Us .

The National Hurricane Center has reported that Ian has downgraded to a tropical storm, but could regain Category 1 strength as it enters and hits South Carolina on Friday (Sept. 30).