The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO