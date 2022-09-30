Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a second round of the election after neither won enough votes to be declared victorious outright.With 98.8 per cent of the votes tallied in the election on Sunday, 2 October, left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won 48.1 per cent of the vote, and right-wing candidate and incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro won 43.5 per cent of the vote.Lula fell just short of the 50 per cent support needed to avoid a run-off vote.Voters have four weeks to make a decision.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Neymar shows support for Brazilian President BolsonaroBrazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro shocked by price of UK petrol45p tax rate cut ‘was wrong on every level’ says Grant Shapps

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO