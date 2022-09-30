Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
astrobites.org
Astro Grads United: a Safe Space for Students to Share & Strategize
Note: the author of this article is not a member of Astro Grads United. Over the past few years, graduate students in Astronomy across the US have been discussing the struggles of being a graduate student. One graduate student in particular noticed recurring themes in these conversations. For instance, many graduate students felt their salaries were not reflective of the cost of living, and their universities were not responsive when they requested a raise. For others, housing was a constant source of stress when universities failed to offer guaranteed housing for grad students. Others also worried about toxic advisors. As a result of these conversations, Astro Grads United was formed, which one member describes as “a space for grad students to move through and vent/share/co-strategize.”
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Easing worker transportation goal of ShiftMed, Uber Health partnership
A new partnership between ShiftMed and Uber Health, Uber’s healthcare arm, designed to ease transportation issues for long-term care workers could make long-term care facilities more attractive to potential employees, ShiftMed CEO Jacob Laufer told the McKnight’s Business Daily. Workers will be able to directly access on-demand rides...
