Athens, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Bowl Projections: Two New Playoff Teams After Week 5

You can, for the time being, welcome Clemson back to the land of the Playoff living in bowl projections. The Tigers showed well in a competent solid win over NC State and it does seem an offensive identity has formed around DJ Uiagalelei, meaning they still seem like the class of the ACC. Elsewhere in South Carolina, those Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 5–0 and putting the Sun Belt on notice yet again.
CLEMSON, SC
Georgia Falls in Latest AP Poll

Georgia Falls in Latest AP Poll

It will not take much to discover that Georgia did not play up to their standards. On the road against Missouri, the then top-ranked Bulldogs trailed the unranked Tigers for over 50 minutes.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Stetson Bennett Makes a New Mark on Georgia History

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has just surpassed former Bulldog Mike Bobo on the list of total career offensive yards in Georgia football history. Bennett now moves into seventh on the list after passing the 6,054-yard mark that Bobo set in 1997.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Clemson Shows It’s Still the Standard in the ACC

Clemson simply isn’t built to win conference games against good opponents in a blowout style. To expect that from the Tigers is folly. To expect DJ Uiagalelei to magically transform into Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson is, too. He is what he is, and ya know what? That’s pretty good for these Tigers right now, after earning a complete 30–20 win over NC State. Uiagalelei had 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground showcasing his legs, which he had been reluctant to do last year.
CLEMSON, SC

