Clemson simply isn’t built to win conference games against good opponents in a blowout style. To expect that from the Tigers is folly. To expect DJ Uiagalelei to magically transform into Trevor Lawrence or Deshaun Watson is, too. He is what he is, and ya know what? That’s pretty good for these Tigers right now, after earning a complete 30–20 win over NC State. Uiagalelei had 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground showcasing his legs, which he had been reluctant to do last year.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO