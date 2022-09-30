Hip Hop’s biggest night continues its legacy of recognizing history-making trailblazers by celebrating 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind at the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022. Performances to commemorate the legendary label include David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan. Hosted by GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe, the annual show premieres Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT.

HIP HOP ・ 5 DAYS AGO