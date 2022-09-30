ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What to do if your home was damaged by Hurricane Ian and you need to file a claim | Column

By Chris Cury
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk0oa_0iGxKrU300
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers survey damage in Matlacha after Hurricane Ian. [ MATIAS J. OCNER | Miami Herald ]

As Florida begins its long road to recovery, my heart goes out to those whose lives have been impacted by loss. We are only beginning to get a sense of the damage Hurricane Ian brought to our state and the process of repairing that damage is beginning, as well.

If you or your loved ones have experienced damage to homes and businesses, I urge you to exercise extreme caution as you document damage and estimate repairs. Do not rely on untrained people or companies to document your loss. Wait until the authorities give you the all-clear to return, and then take your own digital photos of the damages inside and outside of the home.

Chris Cury [ Provided ]

As president of the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (FAPIA), I have seen too many property owners who fell victim to fraud or made easy-to-miss mistakes that impacted their ability to properly recover losses and make necessary repairs.

If you have a loss, there are several steps you should consider.

Only work with state-licensed professionals. Too many of Florida’s insurance policyholders have been hurt by fraud and scams. Don’t be a victim. If any contractors, roofers or others who are not Florida licensed public insurance adjusters or attorneys offer to handle your claim, they may be engaging in criminal activity. Only public adjusters and lawyers can negotiate a claim with your insurance company, and anyone else who offers to do so may be committing a felony. Make sure any contractors or public insurance adjusters you do hire are licensed in Florida (go to www.beclaimsmart.com for easy verification), and remember that contractors and roofers are not insurance professionals trained to understand complicated policies.

Check permits. If the correct building permits aren’t being pulled by your contractor, repairs will likely not be in accordance with current code nor have building officials verifying the work. Be vocal and ask your contractor about required permits in your city or county, make certain that permits are stated in the contract and request confirmation of their filing. Local building departments may hold you liable for re-doing the work if they learn that required permits were not pulled.

Keep a copy of your contract. Make sure you have a copy of any contracts you sign and that the contract has been signed by all parties involved. Don’t pay in cash. Credit cards, checks and debit cards are much safer forms of payment and more easily tracked. Ask for a receipt if you are not given one – you’ll need this for your insurance claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0iGxKrU300

Be wary of Assignment of Benefits. Signing contracts with an Assignment of Benefits authorizes another party to manage every aspect of your insurance claim, including the collection of your payout and possibly authorizing them to engage an attorney to file a lawsuit.

Don’t wait too long to file. Florida requires that all hurricane damage claims be filed within two years of the date of loss, so move quickly to have a professional inspect your home for damages and file a claim.

Take action now to prevent further damage. Many people don’t realize that failing to mitigate additional damage could result in a claim being denied. Provided it is safe to do so and the issue is manageable, work with a professional to take care of anything that could become a bigger problem, such as tarping a damaged roof or covering broken windows. Some policies also require complicated estimates and other documents to be filed within certain time periods to preserve your claim rights. We have also seen too many instances where individuals and companies not licensed or trained to be involved in insurance claims, but only to estimate a portion of a loss, have thus limited the insured’s ability to fully recover all damages.

As a property owner, you have insurance for a reason — to protect your home or business. Our job as public insurance adjusters is to protect you when it comes time to file a claim. Working with a licensed professional and being wary of fraudulent scam artists can help you to avoid common mistakes while also fully recovering what was lost.

Chris Cury is president of the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters’ board of directors. He obtained his public adjusters license in Florida in 2008 and is focused on advocacy for insurance consumers.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian lesson: When you build on barrier islands, they’re not barriers anymore | Letters

The focus on whether Lee County officials declared evacuations in time for those at risk from the storm bears some examination, but this was simply a symptom of the larger failure. At the state, county and town levels, our laissez faire attitude toward maximizing development, and the corresponding tax base, are closer to the root cause for these disasters — past, present and future.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Board Of Directors#Debit Card
Tampa Bay Times

1 teen dead, 2 hurt after stolen Maserati crashed in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — They slipped out of their homes and into the Saturday night darkness without their parents knowing. At around 3:30 a.m., the three teen boys came across a silver 2016 Maserati on a driveway at the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street in St. Petersburg, according to law enforcement. One covered his hand with his shirt and reached for the door handle, finding the vehicle unlocked with the keys still inside.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Tampa Bay Times

Delays, detours and panic: I-75 closure leaves motorists scrambling for a way home

NORTH PORT — For several hours Saturday afternoon, North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell stood sentry on Price Boulevard. With Interstate 75 closed because of the risk of flooding, drivers heading north were being rerouted by GPS systems along Price Boulevard in North Port. That would take them over a small bridge with damage from Hurricane Ian that could not be seen from a car.
NORTH PORT, FL
Tampa Bay Times

After Ian, forecasters watch 2 tropical disturbances in Atlantic

Two tropical disturbances are brewing in the Atlantic, and one is forecasted to make its way into the Caribbean this week. The tropical disturbances come less than a week after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southwest coast of Florida. The storm has killed at least 42 people in Lee County, where the worst of Ian made landfall, according to officials. The Tampa Bay area was largely spared, though about 13,000 people remained without power on Sunday.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands of Tampa Bay homes remain without power after Ian

Four days since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, about 26,000 customers remain without power across the Tampa Bay region. Tampa Electric Co. reported more than 24,000 were without power as of 9:50 a.m. Sunday across the company’s coverage area, which covers 2,000 square miles, including Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

More than 50,000 Tampa Bay homes still without power but help coming

About 56,000 Tampa Bay area homes were still without power Saturday afternoon, three days after Hurricane Ian’s winds and toppled trees ripped down and damaged power lines. Duke Energy reported about 190,000 outages across Florida as of Saturday. That includes just over 4,000 in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The utility expects to have 90% of its Tampa Bay customers restored by tonight, according to a news release.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy