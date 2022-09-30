What to do if your home was damaged by Hurricane Ian and you need to file a claim | Column

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers survey damage in Matlacha after Hurricane Ian. [ MATIAS J. OCNER | Miami Herald ]

As Florida begins its long road to recovery, my heart goes out to those whose lives have been impacted by loss. We are only beginning to get a sense of the damage Hurricane Ian brought to our state and the process of repairing that damage is beginning, as well.

If you or your loved ones have experienced damage to homes and businesses, I urge you to exercise extreme caution as you document damage and estimate repairs. Do not rely on untrained people or companies to document your loss. Wait until the authorities give you the all-clear to return, and then take your own digital photos of the damages inside and outside of the home.

Chris Cury [ Provided ]

As president of the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (FAPIA), I have seen too many property owners who fell victim to fraud or made easy-to-miss mistakes that impacted their ability to properly recover losses and make necessary repairs.

If you have a loss, there are several steps you should consider.

Only work with state-licensed professionals. Too many of Florida’s insurance policyholders have been hurt by fraud and scams. Don’t be a victim. If any contractors, roofers or others who are not Florida licensed public insurance adjusters or attorneys offer to handle your claim, they may be engaging in criminal activity. Only public adjusters and lawyers can negotiate a claim with your insurance company, and anyone else who offers to do so may be committing a felony. Make sure any contractors or public insurance adjusters you do hire are licensed in Florida (go to www.beclaimsmart.com for easy verification), and remember that contractors and roofers are not insurance professionals trained to understand complicated policies.

Check permits. If the correct building permits aren’t being pulled by your contractor, repairs will likely not be in accordance with current code nor have building officials verifying the work. Be vocal and ask your contractor about required permits in your city or county, make certain that permits are stated in the contract and request confirmation of their filing. Local building departments may hold you liable for re-doing the work if they learn that required permits were not pulled.

Keep a copy of your contract. Make sure you have a copy of any contracts you sign and that the contract has been signed by all parties involved. Don’t pay in cash. Credit cards, checks and debit cards are much safer forms of payment and more easily tracked. Ask for a receipt if you are not given one – you’ll need this for your insurance claim.

Be wary of Assignment of Benefits. Signing contracts with an Assignment of Benefits authorizes another party to manage every aspect of your insurance claim, including the collection of your payout and possibly authorizing them to engage an attorney to file a lawsuit.

Don’t wait too long to file. Florida requires that all hurricane damage claims be filed within two years of the date of loss, so move quickly to have a professional inspect your home for damages and file a claim.

Take action now to prevent further damage. Many people don’t realize that failing to mitigate additional damage could result in a claim being denied. Provided it is safe to do so and the issue is manageable, work with a professional to take care of anything that could become a bigger problem, such as tarping a damaged roof or covering broken windows. Some policies also require complicated estimates and other documents to be filed within certain time periods to preserve your claim rights. We have also seen too many instances where individuals and companies not licensed or trained to be involved in insurance claims, but only to estimate a portion of a loss, have thus limited the insured’s ability to fully recover all damages.

As a property owner, you have insurance for a reason — to protect your home or business. Our job as public insurance adjusters is to protect you when it comes time to file a claim. Working with a licensed professional and being wary of fraudulent scam artists can help you to avoid common mistakes while also fully recovering what was lost.

Chris Cury is president of the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters’ board of directors. He obtained his public adjusters license in Florida in 2008 and is focused on advocacy for insurance consumers.