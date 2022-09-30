ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

‘We’re going to get through this’: Lee County sheriff’s office shares powerful images

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Teut7_0iGxKpib00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted powerful photos of destruction on Friday following Hurricane Ian.

The Category 4 storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday with 150 mph winds.

Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area

On Friday morning, Sheriff Carmine Marceno visited Fort Myers Beach, and the sheriff’s office posted photos on Facebook , including a photo alongside deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CiuL_0iGxKpib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5HDD_0iGxKpib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301qMj_0iGxKpib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPa47_0iGxKpib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bgtgu_0iGxKpib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xb3QC_0iGxKpib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRTXs_0iGxKpib00

A particularly powerful photo showed a deputy among the damage with an American flag in the background.

WFLA and parent company Nexstar are partnering with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the devastation, and donations are being accepted from the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Hurricane Ian#American#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
wqcs.org

SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed

South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ACTIVATES HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE TEAM

State Attorney Amira Fox announces that the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting, and hurricane-related scams may call 1.239.533.1342. Upon leaving a detailed message, including contact information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond. Our team of experienced prosecutors and investigators will assist in navigating the complaint process and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating such frauds.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy