Red River Refund: SEC cannot like this stat about Oklahoma, Texas
The SEC cannot be happy about the early returns on its Oklahoma and Texas investments, as both head teams into Red River on Saturday unranked and with two losses apiece already. Over time, the SEC will be pleased with its investments in Oklahoma and Texas, but man, things are not...
ocolly.com
Cowboy defense embracing bend-but-don’t-break identity
On Saturday, the Cowboy defense bent, but didn’t break. While giving up a handful of big-gain, chunk plays, the defensive unit stepped up in the biggest moments of the game — providing a bit of a cushion for what was a rather stagnant offense in the first half.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What Baylor said about the Cowboys
Oklahoma State marched into Waco and tamed the Baylor Bears in a 36-25 victory. Here’s what some of the opposing team had to say about the Cowboys. “He’s a super dynamic player; he always has been. I think going into this game he was leading the country in all-purpose yards per game, but yeah, super impressive player, really dynamic… and he used his speed well today. He broke our contain, and that’s on us too. We’ve gotta [sic] rush with good rush integrity and good rushing lanes, but he did a lot of good things to win, and we didn’t do enough good things to win. We just didn’t do our job on a lot of plays, and I think you see the result there. I think they scored 36 points.”
ocolly.com
Fresh Face: Nixon's track speed puts him on Waco radars
Not just any kind of track speed, 10.54 seconds on a 100-meter dash type of track speed. That’s one thing that Cowboy redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon has that every kick returner he had. Nixon opened the second half with the most electrifying play of his collegiate career, a 98-yard...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
baylorlariat.com
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
guthrienewspage.com
Man rides on back of semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County; arrested, charged
Motorists began making calls around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line early Monday morning. What they saw was a man holding on to the back of the semi-trucks door. The driver of the truck left a Wichita shipping yard and began driving southbound on Interstate 35. Little did the driver know there was extra cargo on holding in the back.
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
KTUL
Lawyers claim evidence was 'suppressed' in 1998 Oklahoma murder trial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly two and a half decades, two Tulsa lawyers have filed for post-conviction relief, alleging evidence was suppressed in the 1999 trial of April Wilkens. The case has never been about who killed Terry Carlton. Wilkens admitted to shooting her ex-fiancé. Her claim of...
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
KWTX
Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...
