ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

Cowboy defense embracing bend-but-don’t-break identity

On Saturday, the Cowboy defense bent, but didn’t break. While giving up a handful of big-gain, chunk plays, the defensive unit stepped up in the biggest moments of the game — providing a bit of a cushion for what was a rather stagnant offense in the first half.
WACO, TX
ocolly.com

Trojan Horse: What Baylor said about the Cowboys

Oklahoma State marched into Waco and tamed the Baylor Bears in a 36-25 victory. Here’s what some of the opposing team had to say about the Cowboys. “He’s a super dynamic player; he always has been. I think going into this game he was leading the country in all-purpose yards per game, but yeah, super impressive player, really dynamic… and he used his speed well today. He broke our contain, and that’s on us too. We’ve gotta [sic] rush with good rush integrity and good rushing lanes, but he did a lot of good things to win, and we didn’t do enough good things to win. We just didn’t do our job on a lot of plays, and I think you see the result there. I think they scored 36 points.”
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Stillwater, OK
Football
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Waco, TX
Football
State
Texas State
ocolly.com

Fresh Face: Nixon's track speed puts him on Waco radars

Not just any kind of track speed, 10.54 seconds on a 100-meter dash type of track speed. That’s one thing that Cowboy redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon has that every kick returner he had. Nixon opened the second half with the most electrifying play of his collegiate career, a 98-yard...
STILLWATER, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
baylorlariat.com

Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#College Football#Fox Sports#American Football#Kickoff#Fox#Osu#Baylor Tv#Ct Tv#Cowboy Radio Network#The Varsity Network Read
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
KTUL

Lawyers claim evidence was 'suppressed' in 1998 Oklahoma murder trial

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly two and a half decades, two Tulsa lawyers have filed for post-conviction relief, alleging evidence was suppressed in the 1999 trial of April Wilkens. The case has never been about who killed Terry Carlton. Wilkens admitted to shooting her ex-fiancé. Her claim of...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy