Washington Parish, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Oct. 5, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Chamber of Commerce, along with the Town of Franklinton and Amwaste Management, is excited to present the first annual “Team Up to Clean Up Day and Movie Night,” which will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., ending with the movie night at 6:45 p.m. All adults, children of all ages, families, businesses, organizations and churches are invited to form teams of two or more in efforts to rid the town of litter. To sign up, contact Penny Jones, Community Pride committee chair, at 334-301-4969. Sign up and receive a “Team Up to Clean Up” T-shirt. The T-shirt and coloring sheet will grant you access to the movie (Monsters, Inc.). Bring your chair, blanket and a picnic dinner to enjoy the movie, which will be shown behind the Washington Parish School Board, across the street from Franklinton Jr. High School (800 Main St.). For more information, visit the Facebook page of “Franklinton Chamber of Commerce/Events.”
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for Oct. 5, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study (“Why Methodist”) at 5:30 p.m. UMW will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All women are invited to attend. The men’s breakfast will be Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All men are invited to attend. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle.
BOGALUSA, LA
City
Bogalusa, LA
County
Washington Parish, LA
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
City
Vick, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff: Be aware of grass clippings while mowing

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal is asking for citizens to be careful as they mow their lawns. Seal noted that Washington Parish residents are meticulous about their lawns, and that they mow them regularly for their own benefit, for the benefit of their neighbors and for the benefit of their community. However, he noted that the fresh grass clippings blown onto roadways can cause various problems.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Preview of St. Tammany Parish Fair

Meteorologist Devon Lucie previews the St. Tammany Parish Fair. The event features rides, food, live bands, dairy cattle show, and other educational programs for children. Enjoy the fair Saturday and Sunday at 1304 N. Columbia Street in Covington. The Fair Association gives back about $25,000 annually to the schools to...
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
ANGIE, LA
NewsBreak
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

2 people shot in Covington Saturday evening

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Covington Saturday evening, Covington Police says. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave and N. Filmore St. Upon arrival, police located two people injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both...
COVINGTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bowling Green defeated by Presbyterian Christian School

Bowling Green School was defeated by Presbyterian Christian School, 35-18, in a road game that was held on Friday. “We did not have two full practices last week due to a number of kids out,” Bowling Green School coach Phill Junkins said. “We did not have our entire team all week. On Thursday, we had the largest number of kids we had all week and you’re not going to hit on Thursday. We’re not going to make a whole bunch of excuses, but it’s a challenging thing to go play on Friday night against an opponent who’s bigger than you. You’ve got 65 kids standing on the (other) sideline and you’ve got kids still getting over flu, strep and things of that nature. The one thing I will say is that I can’t complain about our kids’ effort. The effort was there. We just weren’t at 100 percent. We continue to work to find a way to throw the football. They played 11 men within five yards of the football and we still rushed for 228 yards. That tells you right there that the effort was there.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WWL-TV

'One pill can kill' DEA warning people about the dangers of Fentanyl

NEW ORLEANS — Last year over 170,000 people died due to overdoses, that's enough people to fill up the Caesars Superdome and Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Two-thirds of the deaths are blamed on synthetic opioids like fentanyl. With this in mind, the Drug Enforcement Administration is spearheading an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
COVINGTON, LA

