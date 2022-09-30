ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

CNET

'House of the Dragon:' Laenor Velaryon's Surprising Twist, Explained

Circumstances were looking pretty grim for Laenor Velaryon about 99% through episode 7 of House of the Dragon. But in a surprise twist, the husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen took a more fortunate path. The exact steps to this point weren't totally clear, although in hindsight they were foreshadowed in several choice conversations beforehand.
TV SERIES
CNET

Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback

If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Namor's Threat

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got a new trailer on Monday that gives another look at apparent main threat Namor and an armored Ironheart, along with our first clear shot of the new person donning the Black Panther costume. Tickets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie also went on sale Monday.
MOVIES
CNET

Nintendo Pictures Launches Ahead of First 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie Trailer

Nintendo has formally launched its new animation subsidiary, Nintendo Pictures. Previously known as Dynamo Pictures, the animation studio was acquired by Nintendo in July, with the deal closing Monday. Nintendo Pictures will create video content based on Nintendo intellectual property. "Through our videos, we aim to make Nintendo characters known...
VIDEO GAMES

