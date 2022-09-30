Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
Everyone Had The Same Complaint About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 7, And It's Actually Pretty Funny
"HBO will be getting my bill for Botox fillers cause every episode of House of the Dragon have me squinting to try and see anything in these dark scenes."
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
CNET
Florence Pugh Returns to 'Midsommar'-Style Horror in Netflix's 'The Wonder' Trailer
A new trailer is out for The Wonder, an upcoming Netflix psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh. It's on Netflix next month, and the creeping folk horror atmosphere gives us serious Midsommar vibes. Pugh is an Oscar-nominated actress who's starred in films including Little Women and Black Widow whose latest movie,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
'House of the Dragon:' Laenor Velaryon's Surprising Twist, Explained
Circumstances were looking pretty grim for Laenor Velaryon about 99% through episode 7 of House of the Dragon. But in a surprise twist, the husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen took a more fortunate path. The exact steps to this point weren't totally clear, although in hindsight they were foreshadowed in several choice conversations beforehand.
"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Wanted To Walk Away From Hollywood After Chadwick Boseman's Death
"I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot."
CNET
Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback
If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
Tia Mowry Has Filed For Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Namor's Threat
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got a new trailer on Monday that gives another look at apparent main threat Namor and an armored Ironheart, along with our first clear shot of the new person donning the Black Panther costume. Tickets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie also went on sale Monday.
CNET
Nintendo Pictures Launches Ahead of First 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie Trailer
Nintendo has formally launched its new animation subsidiary, Nintendo Pictures. Previously known as Dynamo Pictures, the animation studio was acquired by Nintendo in July, with the deal closing Monday. Nintendo Pictures will create video content based on Nintendo intellectual property. "Through our videos, we aim to make Nintendo characters known...
Comments / 0