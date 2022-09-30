Read full article on original website
Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt At YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show
Kanye West has out Kanye'd himself once again. On Monday (October 3), the rapper/fashion mogul kicked off his surprise YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris with quite the bang, choosing to open the show wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. (See a photo of Ye in the shirt HERE)
Tia Mowry Has Filed For Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
TikToker Used Secret Alexa Function to Catch Her Boyfriend Cheating!
Jessica Lowman posted on TikTok that she was able to access a secret function on her Amazon Alexa. Apparently, Alexa saves all voice recording, which can be retrieved on a computer. She then showed her Alexa voice history and scrolled own to a sus device. Jessica then plays the audio - a woman asking Alex to play "Power Trip by Miguel." Shortly after, her boyfriend requesting Alexa turn up the volume. OH HE GOT CAUGHT CAUGHT. Jessica posted a follow up video showing a text thread with her ex where he tries to gaslight her and accuse HER of being the cheater. Funny how cheaters always accuse their victims of bad behavior.
Kanye Concerns Fans with Bloody Lip & Bruised Face At Paris Fashion Week
Ye walked in the Balenciaga show and attended the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend. However, fans became concerned after seeing Kanye arrive with a bloodied lip and bruising on the side of his face. He also sported an oversized black hoodie with a military-style cargo jacket over the top, baggy pants and boots.
Chapel Hart Reveals They Were Working On A Loretta Lynn-Inspired Song
Chapel Hart revealed in a heartbreaking tweet that they were working on something special for country music legend Loretta Lynn, as news of her death emerged on Tuesday afternoon (October 4). The trio of sisters and cousins — Danica Hart, Trea Swindle and Devynn Hart — delivered a jaw-dropping performance...
