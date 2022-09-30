Politics: Oneida County Clerk Candidates Debate Scheduled for Oct. 4 on ‘Talk of the Town’ (100.7 FM)

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO