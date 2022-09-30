Politics: Oneida County Clerk Candidates Debate Scheduled for Oct. 4 on ‘Talk of the Town’ (100.7 FM)

Read full article on original website
WKTV
Utica officials call for Valley View proposals
The City of Utica is accepting requests for proposals to run Valley View once it's renovated. Owner of Daniele's at Valley View, Jeff Daniels, has put it an RFP. City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal. The City of Utica...
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces new policies for housing and jobs for the people of Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the adoption by the City of Syracuse Industrial Development Agency (SIDA) of new policies to require project developers to hire more construction workers who are city residents. The SIDA has also approved new provisions to stimulate more affordable housing in the City of Syracuse.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Petition filed to stop I-81 community grid project in Syracuse
A petition being filed by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler and his "Renew I-81 for All group" looks to stop the community grid project from happening in its current form. The Onondaga County Supreme Court filing names the state Department of Transportation and three of its highest ranking officials.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
In rare move, 3 political parties unite to try to stop CNY man who took fentanyl from becoming judge
Nelson, N.Y. — In a highly unusual move, three political parties - including the Democrats and Republicans - have now united to try to make sure a man on the ballot does not get elected judge in Madison County. They are urging people to not vote for Bradley Moses,...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment
REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School
Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
Upstate Remington gun factory union official stole $38K in union funds, feds say
Ilion, N.Y. — A financial secretary for a union representing employees at a Remington gun factory in Herkimer County stole more than $38,000 in union funds, federal prosecutors said. Jay Garnsey, 38, admitted to embezzling union assets from late 2015 to December 2019, according to a news release this...
Help Needed Finding Man with Medical Issues, Last Seen in Rome, NY on October 2, 2022
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man. Oneida County Rob Maciol says that 87-year-old Donald J. Majka has been missing for several days. Sheriff Maciol says, "We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donald due to medical issues." A family member last saw Mr. Majka...
Syracuse Police Officer discrimination lawsuit case dismissed
(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30. Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
Otsego County man pleads guilty to embezzlement
A Richfield Springs man pled guilty last week to embezzling assets from a labor union.
WKTV
Clinton man charged with DWI
A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
WKTV
Man involved in Utica barbershop murder case arrested following domestic dispute in Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – A man who was sentenced in April for his involvement in a murder at a Utica barbershop in 2021 was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Remsen. Christian Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the murder of Lemeke Pittman and was sentenced...
Norwich woman pleads guilty to felony weapon charge
Today, in Broome County Court, Jordann Maroney, 30 of Norwich, pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a felony.
Former Auburn City Council candidate who owns restaurant charged with stealing food from Wegmans
Geddes, N.Y. — A former Auburn City Council candidate and business owner has been charged with stealing more than $400 in groceries from a Wegmans store in Onondaga County, police said. Robert Otterstatter, 51, had been banned from all of the chain’s grocery stores when he stole merchandise on...
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
