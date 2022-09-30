Read full article on original website
News On 6
Cherokee Nation To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center
The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the grand opening of the Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center in Vinita on Monday. The center offers people traveling along Route 66 and I-44 a chance to learn about Cherokee arts and culture through a pottery exhibit, event space and cultural classes. The facility...
News On 6
Sneak Peek Of The 'i-Flip' Show At the Tulsa State Fair
You don't have to go far to find all kinds of entertainment at the Tulsa State Fair. The “iFlip” show features unique tricks from dozens of feet in the air. It’s the second time for the show to come to Tulsa bringing acrobatic talent and aerial skills to the fair.
News On 6
Watch: News On 6's Meredith McCown Tries Food At The Tulsa Stater Fair
The Tulsa State Fair is home to many unique foods, and there are a lot to choose from. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Tuesday morning trying some tasty fair treats.
News On 6
Watch: Paths To Independence Hosts 'Dancing with the Stars'
Some "stars" in Bartlesville will be putting on their dancing shoes for the Paths to Independence "Dancing with the Stars" event is this Saturday. PTI's executive director Clair Bartley and one of the contestants, Annie Saltsman, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming event.
News On 6
Taste Test Tuesday: Rose Rock Microcreamery's New 'Winter Dream'
On this Taste Test Tuesday, the News On 6 team is trying a tasty treat courtesy of Rose Rock Microcreamery in downtown Tulsa. Jason Decker with Rose Rock joined the team as they sampled a new flavor called 'Winter Dream' to commemorate Disney’s Frozen making its Oklahoma premiere in Tulsa later this month.
News On 6
McLain High School Wednesday Classes Canceled, Students Return Thursday
Classes at McLain High School are canceled on Wednesday, October 5, following a deadly shooting after Friday's homecoming football game. Tulsa Public Schools made the announcement online HERE. TPS canceled classes for the third consecutive day after the shooting that police said killed 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough. On Monday, detectives said...
News On 6
Large Fire In Sand Springs Consumes Entire 2-Story Home
No one is hurt after a large two-story house fire in Sand Springs around 7:15 Sunday morning. Firefighters say two people were sleeping when the smell of smoke woke them up. They say they couldn't get out of their room, so they climbed out to a balcony where tow neighbors grabbed a ladder to help them and their dogs.
News On 6
City Of Sapulpa Demolishes Historic Building To Revitalize Downtown
The city of Sapulpa says a historic building in downtown Sapulpa couldn’t be saved but says it will be replaced by something better. City leaders said several buildings are being torn down and new growth will be coming as a result of it. Last week, the historic Tyler Building built in 1909 was torn down. The City of Sapulpa had been working with the owner and the Sapulpa main street organization to save the building for the last four years but the city says the combination of COVID-19, rising costs, and the building becoming unsafe they decided to tear it down.
News On 6
Catoosa Public Schools Discusses Possible Cuts To New Elementary School
TULSA, Okla. - Catoosa Public Schools may have to make cuts to a new elementary school funded by a February bond vote. The district says that high construction costs and high-interest rates will force them to cut 14 classrooms, including those for pre-k and kindergarten. At a public meeting Monday...
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled, Missing 65-Year-Old Man Found Safe
EDITOR'S NOTE: A Silver Alert has been canceled by Porum Police after a missing 65-year-old was found safe. Glenn Wiggins was located on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was...
News On 6
Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period
The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
News On 6
TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax
The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
News On 6
TPD Flock Cameras Help Officers Recover Stolen Car From Arkansas
Tulsa Police say its new flock cameras helped officers catch two teens who were joyriding in a car that was stolen from Arkansas. Officers say they got the notification from the camera that a stolen Mercedes drove past one of the flock cameras just after midnight. Police say they were able to find the car in about four minutes.
News On 6
TCSO Addresses Rumors About Incidents At Tulsa State Fair
Tulsa County Deputies are addressing rumors circulating on social media about incidents at the 2022 Tulsa County Fair. "It's getting out here with their friends without parental supervision and then quite frankly running amuck and acting foolish. They TikTok or they snapchat or they Instagram or Facebook or whatever social media it is in these challenges, so 110% I would encourage parents talk to your children about how to act out here," said Capt. Moore.
News On 6
Suspect Charged With Double-Murder Appears For Preliminary Hearing
A suspect charged with the murder of two men in April appeared for his preliminary hearing on Monday at the Pawnee County Courthouse. Isaiah Lopez, the defendant, stands accused of stabbing to death two Cleveland County men at an April fish fry event. According to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office,...
