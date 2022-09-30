ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Church Notes for Oct. 5, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study (“Why Methodist”) at 5:30 p.m. UMW will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All women are invited to attend. The men’s breakfast will be Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All men are invited to attend. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle.
Ethel Vernon

Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Miss., to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on Sept. 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
Bogalusa heads to Amite to start District 7-3A play

Bogalusa takes to the road on Friday when they begin District 7-3A play against Amite. “They’re the defending state champion,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “They’re physical, they’re well coached and we have to be ready to play.”. Both teams come into the game with...
Franklinton celebrating Homecoming against Archbishop Hannan

Franklinton celebrates Homecoming on Friday when the Demons play against Archbishop Hannan in the District 8-4A opener. “It’s great for the kids for the memories and the school pride and stuff, but we have to handle it, especially going into district play,” Franklinton coach Guy LeCompte said. Franklinton...
St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
2 people shot in Covington Saturday evening

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Covington Saturday evening, Covington Police says. Around 8 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave and N. Filmore St. Upon arrival, police located two people injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both...
Agencies combine to make arrest

On Sunday, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Haley said that the lieutenant called the information in...
ADAPT, FPD combine to offer safe ‘Drop Box’

ADAPT, Inc., recently joined forces with the Franklinton Police Department to get unused prescription drugs out of circulation. Rusty Fornea, Executive Director for ADAPT, presented Police Chief Justin Brown with a Prescription Drop Box to be housed at the Franklinton Police Department. The Drop Box project aims to provide a...
Sheriff: 2 more inmates arrested for assault

Following the Monday arrest of three inmates for battery on a fourth inmate in the Washington Parish Jail, two additional inmates were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting yet another inmate, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Arrested for aggravated assault were inmates...
Varnado defeated by Livingston Collegiate Academy on Friday

Varnado was defeated by Livingston Collegiate Academy, 56-0, in Friday’s game that was held at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. “They have a really good football team,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “Playing up in (Class) 3A is always a challenge. We just have to get some kids back from injury. That on top of some starters not not traveling with us due to discipline purposes really handicaps us. When you’re in 1A and you miss six starters for us, that’s six on both sides of the ball. Hopefully the experience that some of the freshmen got will make us better in the long run but we got to get healthy.”
Big 2nd half takes Pine to 5-0 record

Pine was victorious over East Iberville, 63-28, in a road game held Friday. Pine led 21-12 at halftime before outscoring East Iberville 42-16 in the second half. “We started off a little sloppy in the first half, but we got a kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception to start the second half and that got things going and we were able to pull away,” Pine coach Bradley Seal said.
Bowling Green defeated by Presbyterian Christian School

Bowling Green School was defeated by Presbyterian Christian School, 35-18, in a road game that was held on Friday. “We did not have two full practices last week due to a number of kids out,” Bowling Green School coach Phill Junkins said. “We did not have our entire team all week. On Thursday, we had the largest number of kids we had all week and you’re not going to hit on Thursday. We’re not going to make a whole bunch of excuses, but it’s a challenging thing to go play on Friday night against an opponent who’s bigger than you. You’ve got 65 kids standing on the (other) sideline and you’ve got kids still getting over flu, strep and things of that nature. The one thing I will say is that I can’t complain about our kids’ effort. The effort was there. We just weren’t at 100 percent. We continue to work to find a way to throw the football. They played 11 men within five yards of the football and we still rushed for 228 yards. That tells you right there that the effort was there.”
Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
