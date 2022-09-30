Bowling Green School was defeated by Presbyterian Christian School, 35-18, in a road game that was held on Friday. “We did not have two full practices last week due to a number of kids out,” Bowling Green School coach Phill Junkins said. “We did not have our entire team all week. On Thursday, we had the largest number of kids we had all week and you’re not going to hit on Thursday. We’re not going to make a whole bunch of excuses, but it’s a challenging thing to go play on Friday night against an opponent who’s bigger than you. You’ve got 65 kids standing on the (other) sideline and you’ve got kids still getting over flu, strep and things of that nature. The one thing I will say is that I can’t complain about our kids’ effort. The effort was there. We just weren’t at 100 percent. We continue to work to find a way to throw the football. They played 11 men within five yards of the football and we still rushed for 228 yards. That tells you right there that the effort was there.”

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO