NewsTimes
How Hurricane Ian could inflate property insurance premiums in Connecticut
As one analyst predicts $63 billion in insurance claims from Hurricane Ian, Connecticut's cluster of specialty insurers are girding to cover a portion of those losses through reinsurance policies they sell — putting additional pressure on home and auto insurance rates as carriers look to recoup losses. Ian was...
NewsTimes
With Virginia's governor at his side, Republican Bob Stefanowski takes different approach to campaign
With recent public opinion polls showing him trailing by double digits, including low favorability among women, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski was determined to show a softer side. His campaign was releasing a new ad playing off the barrage of attacks from Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign casting his...
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
NewsTimes
Week 4 Connecticut high school football top performers
A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 4:. Darnell Bronson, New Milford: Was 9-for-13 for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 153 yards and a score on 17 carries in a 36-28 loss to Masuk. Talan Bunsie, Seymour: Caught a...
NewsTimes
Trial set in North Dakota tribes’ lawsuit over redistricting
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A trial has been set in a federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege North Dakota’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The bench trial is scheduled for June 12, 2023. A bench trial means the verdict is...
NewsTimes
Four essential features to seek in an after-school program
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When it comes to after-school programs, there are all types from which to choose. But when it comes to finding a program that offers high-quality service and engaging activities that help children do better in school, that can be a challenge.
NewsTimes
Former police chief in Alabama indicted for excessive force
CITRONELLE, Ala (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing...
