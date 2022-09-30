President Joe Biden’s administration laid out ambitious additional goals last month to boost offshore wind power generation, one of the American renewable energy industry’s emerging wide-open frontiers. The federal announcements come as coastal states across the country are increasingly setting offshore wind energy targets, seeking to capture not just clean energy but the potentially big […] The post For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO