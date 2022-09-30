Read full article on original website
BBC
George Murdoch: Reward over 1983 Aberdeen murder doubled to £50,000
A reward for information about the brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 39 years ago has been doubled to £50,000 by relatives. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi on 29 September 1983. A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack.
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Champions League – as it happened
Spurs stay second in Group D after a useful but frustrating goalless draw in which they had the better chances
