Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

Police said the pier is floating south.

A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.

