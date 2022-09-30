ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vC1h_0iGxJBt600

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

Police said the pier is floating south.

A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.

Garden City cleanup focused on getting sand off roads, restoring access

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue re-opened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department. Intermittent closures will continue on the southern part of Waccamaw Drive and some side streets, police said. Horry County Public Works crews and other workers started working on Saturday after the […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
