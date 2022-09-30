Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.
Police said the pier is floating south.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
