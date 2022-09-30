ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

California town rocked by fear that spate of recent murders could be the work of a serial killer

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mI9fo_0iGxJ4nG00

Police in California are investigating a spate of recent murders as the possible work of an unidentified serial killer .

Stockton Police made the shock announcement on Wednesday that investigators are looking into a series of unsolved cases that all share a strikingly similar pattern.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a press briefing that all of the victims were killed during the night or in the early hours of the morning, in dark places and when they were alone.

“We do see some similarity where it’s really areas of darkness, it’s really areas where the person is by themselves, maybe not even knowing it’s coming, and that’s kind of what [we’re] looking into in some of the most recent ones,” he said.

All of the victims were killed either in cars or while they were walking alone and none of them appear to have been robbed, he said.

The ages of the victims vary as well as the locations of the murders – but each area was described as being “very dark” with no surveillance cameras nearby.

Additionally, there are no known witnesses in any of the cases.

“People are by themselves, they don’t have that situational awareness that we would like for folks to have,” said the police chief.

Investigators have not confirmed how many murders fit into the same noticeable pattern however the rate of murders in the California city has surged since the start of the year.

In a press release posted on the police department’s Facebook page warning the public about the concerning trend, it said that it had investigated 43 homicides in the city so far in 2022 – 11 more than in the same time frame in the previous year.

The gender of the victims is also unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGCxF_0iGxJ4nG00

However, at least four murders that appear to match the pattern described by authorities have taken place in the city within the last month alone.

Each of the killings involved a male victim being shot dead either in his car or on a sidewalk in the early hours of the morning.

Back on 30 August, a 21-year-old man was found dead inside his vehicle at around 6.40am. He had been fatally shot.

At around 1am on 20 September, a 35-year-old man was found shot to death inside his car.

Around the same time the following day, another male victim, 37, was found dead from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk.

Less than one week later on 27 September, a 54-year-old man was also shot to death on a sidewalk.

The Independent has reached out to Stockton Police for confirmation about whether these killings are part of the pattern in question.

Chief McFadden said that investigators had noticed enough similarities between multiple unsolved murders that police needed to warn the public – but insisted that the evidence does not yet show it is the handiwork of a lone serial killer.

“We have been provided absolutely zero evidence that leads us to believe that one individual is running rampant in the city of Stockton killing people,” he said.

“We don’t know if it’s one person, or if it’s five or six people. We just don’t have that information right now.”

However, he added that investigators also “haven’t ruled out anything yet”.

The department is putting together a team to examine the patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides.

“As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone,” police said in the announcement.

“We are currently assembling a team of detectives, task force officers (federal, state, and county), crime analysts, camera room operators, and evidence technicians who will be taking a very close look at some of these patterns we are seeing.”

Meanwhile, members of the public are being urged not to wander alone through dark and isolated places and to report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously at Stockton Crime Stoppers by visiting StocktonCrimeStoppers.org or calling (209) 946-0600

Comments / 8

Related
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
The Independent

Nevada former deputy attorney is named suspect in 50-year-old cold case murder in Hawaii

The suspect in a 50-year-old cold murder case is a former Nevada deputy attorney, police said. Tudor Chirila, now 77, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson to death on 7 January 1972, local TV station Hawaii News Now first reported. She had at least 60 stab wounds in her neck, chest, and abdomen when she was found inside her Honolulu apartment. Police were only able to positively match Mr Chirila’s DNA with the one retrieved from the crime scene after his son, John Chirila, of California, consented to a swab sample...
HONOLULU, HI
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy