Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in California
Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside, California Monday morning.
cvindependent.com
The Venue Report, October 2022: Kenny Loggins, Lewis Black, Leanne Morgan—and Much More!
Boo! It’s October! Enjoy yourself this month at one or more of these many events, and stay safe!. Fantasy Springs has a few notable shows. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Jason Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, brings his “Led Zeppelin evening” show to town. Tickets are $39 to $59. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Indio gets a dose of Latin pop royalty with a performance by Prince Royce. Tickets are $49 to $99. It’s a double-serving of female Hong Kong singer-songwriters with Hana Kuk and J. Arie at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are at $48 to $138. Making its Fantasy Springs debut at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, is the regional Mexican band Los Inquietos del Norte! Tickets are $49 to $79. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio; 760-342-5000; www.fantasyspringsresort.com.
thepalmspringspost.com
Kitschy, kooky, and cool: Local couple has chronicled it all, collected it on a new website
A chance encounter with a 150-foot pink dinosaur familiar to many in the Coachella Valley led two Palm Springs transplants to take more than 130 adventures. The adventures are chronicled on a website that serves as a guidebook to all things kitschy and kooky in the desert and beyond. If...
Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October
With doors opening in late December, the Acrisure Arena is looking to hire 1,000 part-time employees. People can apply to a variety of departments from food and beverage services, event staff, ticketing, security and more. The job fairs are set to take place at several locations all throughout the valley from Desert Hot Springs to The post Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October appeared first on KESQ.
The new Acrisure Arena holds its first job fair
The first job fair for the new Acrisure Arena will begin Monday, on October 3 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Rancho Mirage Library. Recruiters are looking for people to start work this November, as the arena prepares for its highly anticipated December opening. They are hiring for nearly 1,000 part-time positions. The Acrisure The post The new Acrisure Arena holds its first job fair appeared first on KESQ.
police1.com
Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal
Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
2 Rock Climbers Killed In Fall At Famed Tahquitz Rock Are IDed. Veteran Climbers Share Experience And Cautions
The dead have been identified as Gavin Escobar and Chelsea Walsh. Escobar was a Long Beach firefighter and former Dallas Cowboys player.
Desert tortoises rescued from heat wave
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance helped save juvenile tortoises from dangerous heat by transferring them from their outdoor habitat to an indoor one at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
A man is arrested at a house party in DHS
A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
coronaca.gov
Get 'em While They're Pink!
Your Corona Fire Department and Corona Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project. The innovative project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. Officers and firefighters will have...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
nbcpalmsprings.com
“One Pill Can Kill”: Palm Springs Police Ramp Up Efforts to Fight Fentanyl
“Fentanyl use is up dramatically and it’s showing in the statistics,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said. Over 200 Riverside County residents have died from fentanyl overdose this year alone. “It’s a significant drain on people’s lives, on the families, but also on society,” Chief Mills continued....
nbcpalmsprings.com
Veterans Day Flag Walk Scheduled to Honor Vets, Volunteers Needed
(CNS) – The call went out Monday for volunteers to help place miniature American flags alongside nearly 225,000 graves at Riverside National Cemetery next month as part of a Veterans Day tribute. “We are excited to get back out and place flags to honor those buried at the cemetery,”...
All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st
Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼
Testimony continued Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. The first trial of Jose Larin Garcia ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury heard Thursday from The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays
The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored
Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
nbcpalmsprings.com
County Receives Money to Expand Housing for Mentally Ill Transients
(CNS) – A state grant totaling $29.5 million was awarded to Riverside County for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved for mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it, county officials announced Tuesday. “This is one of the most significant investments in affordable housing that Riverside...
