Palm Springs, CA

cvindependent.com

The Venue Report, October 2022: Kenny Loggins, Lewis Black, Leanne Morgan—and Much More!

Boo! It’s October! Enjoy yourself this month at one or more of these many events, and stay safe!. Fantasy Springs has a few notable shows. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, Jason Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, brings his “Led Zeppelin evening” show to town. Tickets are $39 to $59. At 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Indio gets a dose of Latin pop royalty with a performance by Prince Royce. Tickets are $49 to $99. It’s a double-serving of female Hong Kong singer-songwriters with Hana Kuk and J. Arie at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are at $48 to $138. Making its Fantasy Springs debut at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, is the regional Mexican band Los Inquietos del Norte! Tickets are $49 to $79. Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio; 760-342-5000; www.fantasyspringsresort.com.
KESQ News Channel 3

Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October

With doors opening in late December, the Acrisure Arena is looking to hire 1,000 part-time employees. People can apply to a variety of departments from food and beverage services, event staff, ticketing, security and more. The job fairs are set to take place at several locations all throughout the valley from Desert Hot Springs to The post Acrisure Arena hiring 1,000 part-time employees through the month of October appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

The new Acrisure Arena holds its first job fair

The first job fair for the new Acrisure Arena will begin Monday, on October 3 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Rancho Mirage Library. Recruiters are looking for people to start work this November, as the arena prepares for its highly anticipated December opening. They are hiring for nearly 1,000 part-time positions. The Acrisure The post The new Acrisure Arena holds its first job fair appeared first on KESQ.
police1.com

Calif. county’s war on fentanyl dealers gaining attention

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A partnership between the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office to prosecute suspected drug dealers for murder in fentanyl-related deaths is gaining attention statewide. Sheriff Chad Bianco, whose investigators have arrested 22 people in connection with fentanyl-related deaths since the county...
KESQ News Channel 3

Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal

Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
coronaca.gov

Get 'em While They're Pink!

Your Corona Fire Department and Corona Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project. The innovative project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. Officers and firefighters will have...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Veterans Day Flag Walk Scheduled to Honor Vets, Volunteers Needed

(CNS) – The call went out Monday for volunteers to help place miniature American flags alongside nearly 225,000 graves at Riverside National Cemetery next month as part of a Veterans Day tribute. “We are excited to get back out and place flags to honor those buried at the cemetery,”...
KVCR NEWS

All in for FAFSA / CA Dream Act Application” Statewide Campaign Begins October 1st

Beginning October 1, California joins seven other states in adopting a new universal financial aid application completion policy for high school seniors. That’s the opening day of financial aid applications for the 2023-24 academic year when the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) officially launches its 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) / California Dream Act Application (CADAA) Cycle.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼

Testimony continued Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. The first trial of Jose Larin Garcia ended with a deadlocked jury. The jury heard Thursday from The post Palm Springs quadruple murder: scene witnesses testify on day 2 of re-trial￼ appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays

The original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert, which has been held on Wednesdays for the past thirteen years, will now be held every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning Oct. 2. The location remains the same at the Entrada del Paseo, in front of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce at 72559 The post Original Certified Farmers Market Palm Desert is now being held on Sundays appeared first on KESQ.
Sam H Arnold

The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored

Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.
nbcpalmsprings.com

County Receives Money to Expand Housing for Mentally Ill Transients

(CNS) – A state grant totaling $29.5 million was awarded to Riverside County for the construction of nearly 150 apartments reserved for mentally ill individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it, county officials announced Tuesday. “This is one of the most significant investments in affordable housing that Riverside...
