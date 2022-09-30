Read full article on original website
Related
contagionlive.com
CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis
Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
contagionlive.com
Bulevirtide Shows Promise for Treating Hepatitis
Bulevirtide, a first-in-class entry inhibitor, showed promise for the treatment of hepatitis B and hepatitis D coinfection, a phase 2 trial found. Bulevirtide in combination with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) showed promising results for treating patients with coinfection of hepatitis B virus and hepatitis D virus in a recent phase 2 trial.
contagionlive.com
Health Officials Urge Flu Vaccination, But Few Adults Plan to Get the Shot
The CDC is urging all eligible persons to receive a flu shot, but a new survey shows fewer adults are planning to get the vaccine this season. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, health officials grew increasingly concerned about the approaching flu season. Some warned about the possibility of COVID-19 and influenza coinfection, calling it a “twindemic” of the 2 respiratory viruses.
contagionlive.com
Reproductive Infectious Disease Spotlights Gender Inequity in Health Care
Yasaswi Kislovskiy, MD, MSc, specialized in reproductive infectious disease to advocate for gender equity in health care. Yasaswi Kislovskiy, MD, MSc was first drawn to obstetrics and gynecology out of a “real desire to work on gender equity and to reduce marginalization that communities experience all the time.”. “Reproductive...
Comments / 0