WPMI
BILLY THE KID: Suspect in fatal Mobile convenience store shooting in custody after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
WPMI
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
WPMI
Student assaulted at LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says it responded to LeFlore Magnet High School around 1pm Tuesday for a report of a student assaulted. Spokesman Steven Millhouse says the initial report to first responders was that the student was stabbed. NBC 15 New was on scene at the high school when a male teen on a stretcher was loaded into the ambulance.
WPMI
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
WPMI
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
WPMI
Spanish Fort could vote on food truck regulations
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort city leaders are considering an ordinance that would allow food trucks to operate in the city and regulate them. “Food trucks will have to get a business license, pay sales tax, has to be inspected by the health department, has to be inspected by a fire department. There will be certain perimeters where they could set up,” said Mayor Michael McMillan.
WPMI
USA heart screening coming to Baldwin Co. schools, Robertsdale HS first
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preventing cardiac arrest in teens is the goal of a new program by the University of South Alabama to make sure local schools are prepared for a sudden heart emergency. USA Health's chapter of Project ADAM -- a national program -- and the non-profit Heart...
WPMI
WHO'S BAD Michael Jackson tribute to play at Mobile Civic Center Theater
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Who’s Bad to perform at the Mobile Civic Center theater on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm tickets on sale this Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $15 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/mjmob22. Purchase...
WPMI
Collage Dance Collective coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Delta Resource Educational Association of Mobile, Inc. (D.R.E.A.M.) will host Collage Dance Collective, a world-class ballet collective showcasing a repertoire of relevant choreography and a dynamic group of classically trained dancers from around the world. Collage Dance Collective will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday,...
WPMI
Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
WPMI
Saturday Market in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Oct. 15 - Nov. 19
Saturday Market in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Oct. 15 - Nov. 19. Fall is here, and the best place to get locally produced seasonal fruits, vegetables and other goods will be the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Market in the Park events. Beginning Oct. 15,...
WPMI
Where is the application for student loan forgiveness?
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Students with heavy student loan debt saw October first come and go, but no application was announced for the anticipated student loan debt relief program. The White House says it’ll be sometime this month. In the meantime, it’s good to check out your account and make sure you qualify. The type of loan you have makes a difference.
