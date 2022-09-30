SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Spanish Fort city leaders are considering an ordinance that would allow food trucks to operate in the city and regulate them. “Food trucks will have to get a business license, pay sales tax, has to be inspected by the health department, has to be inspected by a fire department. There will be certain perimeters where they could set up,” said Mayor Michael McMillan.

SPANISH FORT, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO