Queen Margrethe Views Stripping Grandchildren of Titles as 'Necessary Future-Proofing' of Monarchy

In a new statement, Queen Margrethe of Denmark said she "underestimated" how Prince Joachim's children would be affected by the decision to remove their prince/princess titles Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is speaking out about the hurt caused by her decision to strip four grandchildren of their royal titles. In a new statement released by the palace on Monday, the Danish monarch said she "underestimated" how the news would affect her second son, Prince Joachim, and his four children, who are set to lose their prince and princess as well as...
BBC

Ukraine war: Lyman retreat sparks rare criticism of Russian top brass

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the strategically important town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine has prompted rare public criticism of the military's top brass by prominent Russian figures and influential social media accounts. But it's not opposition or anti-war voices who are leading this chorus of discontent, it's pro-war...
The Conversation U.S.

What’s next for ancient DNA studies after Nobel Prize honors groundbreaking field of paleogenomics

For the first time, a Nobel Prize recognized the field of anthropology, the study of humanity. Svante Pääbo, a pioneer in the study of ancient DNA, or aDNA, was awarded the 2022 prize in physiology or medicine for his breathtaking achievements sequencing DNA extracted from ancient skeletal remains and reconstructing early humans’ genomes – that is, all the genetic information contained in one organism. His accomplishment was once only the stuff of Jurassic Park-style science fiction. But Pääbo and many colleagues, working in large multidisciplinary teams, pieced together the genomes of our distant cousins, the famous Neanderthals and the more elusive...
The Associated Press

Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has apologized for upsetting members of her family with a decision to strip the royal titles from four of her grandchildren, but has refused to change her mind. Last week, the royal palace of Europe’s oldest royal monarchy announced that as of Jan. 1, the four children of Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, would no longer be called prince or princess but instead count or countess of Monpezat — the birth title of her late husband, French-born Prince Henrik. They should be addressed as “excellencies” and would maintain their places in the Danish order of succession. “It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment,” Margrethe, 82, said in a statement released Monday by the royal household. “This adjustment ... I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy,” Europe longest reigning monarch said. She has not altered her decision.
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC

Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police

Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
BBC

Home Secretary Suella Braverman to change law to stop channel migrants

The home secretary said she will change the law to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. Suella Braverman told the Conservative party conference on Tuesday she will prevent modern slavery laws being "abused" by people smugglers. The government needs to make plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda...
BBC

Coldplay postpone Brazil shows over Chris Martin illness

Coldplay say they are "extremely sorry" to have to postpone upcoming shows in Brazil, after frontman Chris Martin contracted a serious lung infection. The British band announced on Tuesday that the concerts, due to take place this month, will be held in early 2023. Coldplay was due to play eight...
BBC

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, in what appears to be a deliberate escalation to get the attention of Tokyo and Washington. The missile travelled 4,500km (2,800 miles) before falling into the Pacific Ocean - far enough to hit the US island of Guam if it took another trajectory.
