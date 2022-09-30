ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Ends in Crash

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
JUNCTION CITY, CA
North Coast Journal

Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High

A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning

About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Father and son arrested in Rio Dell after drug bust

RIO DELL, Calif. — A father and son were arrested in Rio Dell on Tuesday after they were found to have multiple drugs in their residence, according to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The HCDTF and the Rio Dell Police Department served a search warrant on a home...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?

A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
MAD RIVER, CA
kymkemp.com

Father and Son Found With Liquor Still, Meth, Firearms, Says DTF

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 27th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Do Not Spray Here, Letter Writer Urges PG&E

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more

Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies

Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors

PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Gary Wayne Wilcox: A Devoted Family Man with Charisma and a Selfless Heart

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Gary passed away peacefully at home in Whitethorn on September 23, 2022. He...
WHITETHORN, CA
kymkemp.com

Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

