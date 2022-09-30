Here's another example of a news story that could be straight from Florida but, instead, it's out of Wisconsin. So many questions come to mind when you learn about what went down late Sunday night in Madison. Was the suspect drunk, on drugs, or channeling his inner Spider-Man or the Incredible Hulk? No matter what fueled this bizarre behavior, a Wisconsin man was arrested after an incident with a car.

MADISON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO