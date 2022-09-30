Read full article on original website
WSP: Driver hits 100 mph; blames poorly placed phone
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver blamed her phone for the fact she allegedly hit triple-digit speeds on a Columbia Co. road, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported. But she was not saying she was distracted by it, the WSP continued; rather she claimed the phone was blocking her speedometer. The agency did not say if she explained why she put it there.
Renovations begin for free Design for a Difference makeover at Madison nonprofit
A tale of two cities- Monona and Madison prepare to design the lake fronts. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. Rock County’s original dispatcher retires. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022...
Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam....
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
Wisconsin Man’s Bizarre Public Freak Out Lands Him In Jail
Here's another example of a news story that could be straight from Florida but, instead, it's out of Wisconsin. So many questions come to mind when you learn about what went down late Sunday night in Madison. Was the suspect drunk, on drugs, or channeling his inner Spider-Man or the Incredible Hulk? No matter what fueled this bizarre behavior, a Wisconsin man was arrested after an incident with a car.
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
West side Madison residence burglarized, multiple items reported stolen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple items were allegedly stolen from a Madison residence that was broken into last Friday, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail at around 1 p.m. after the resident reported a missing screen window, officials said.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
Police investigate Kia model stolen from downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday marked the latest theft in a string of stolen Kias and Hyundais, the Madison Police Department noted. MPD stated in an incident report that its officers arrived around 2:35 a.m. to the 900 block of East Mifflin Street to investigate a car theft. The victim...
One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo takes over the Alliant Energy Center from Sunday through Friday. For Wisconsin farmers, it is a nearby opportunity to expand into new markets and find the latest in agricultural information. “It’s so great to see so many friends and familiar faces from...
Wisconsin Dells Silver Alert canceled for 77-year-old man
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 77-year-old man who had not been seen since late Sunday evening was located. In an update, the Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. reported he was located and is safe. According to the alert, the man had last been...
Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
MPD: Suspect jumped on car and banged on windshield
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after they say he jumped on a car, banged on its windshield and actively resisted arrest. According to MPD, the victim was driving on South Gammon Road and Gammon Lane at 11:15 p.m. when two men were standing in the road. One man left when the victim stopped. The other man approached the car, according to MPD.
Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said. Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
Middleton woman organizing donation drive to help out her hometown of Ft. Myers
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fort Myers, Florida native now living in Middleton is doing what she can to help people from her hometown in the wake of Hurricane Ian. She’s organizing a donation drive to send supplies to those affected by the storm. “So, I’m from Fort Myers,...
WBAY Green Bay
Virginia man commits suicide at Fond du Lac Police Department
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A little after 5:30 Friday night, a man from Norfolk, Virginia, walked into the Fond du Lac Police Department’s after-hours lobby. He called the dispatchers at the County Communications Center, indicated he had suicidal thoughts, and then, while still on the phone, he shot himself.
