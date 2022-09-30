ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I tried the Kylie and Kris Jenner makeup collab – my least favorite item is pretty generic and ‘feels very 2016’

By Sara Alhariri
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

EVER wanted to look as glamorous as the Jenners? Kris and Kylie have got you covered.

One beauty pro put the makeup collaboration to the test – and while she had some favorites, she wasn't impressed with everything.

Nicol Concilio tried the Kylie Cosmetics x Kris line Credit: TikTok/@nicolconcilio
She showed the products before applying them to her face Credit: TikTok/@nicolconcilio

Nicol Concilio is a digital content creator who describes herself as a "New Yorker turned Valley Girl."

She took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner makeup collaboration.

She started the review by applying the $30 martini-shaped eye shadow palette.

Concilio then revealed a $29 blush duo, which left her unimpressed.

"I've got to be honest with you," she confessed. "This is what I'm most underwhelmed about just because it's very generic."

"I also feel like it's very old school having the matte blush and the matte highlighter," she added. "Especially when cream products and liquid products are a lot more popular these days."

Despite initial reservations, Concilio gave the palette a try.

"There is a lot of fall out on this blush," she revealed. "So just be careful. And it's pigmented you do not need a lot."

She did not approve of the blush, citing that the formulation felt all too common.

"The color is nice, but like I was saying it's just very generic," she said. "Not something that I would really go out of my way to purchase if I wasn't a content creator who does reviews."

The highlighter did not win her favor either.

"This feels very 2016," she said.

She also tried the lip crayons, sold as a set for $32, in three shades: a nude called "Classic Kris," a soft pink called "Don't F*ck With Me," and a bold red called "But As Her Manager."

"Out of everything we tried, my favorite is definitely the eye shadow palette and the red lippy I have on," she revealed. "I think that those two are the most worth it out of the entire collection."

She approved of the eye shadow Credit: TikTok/@nicolconcilio
Her favorite lip shade was "But as her Manager" Credit: TikTok/@nicolconcilio

