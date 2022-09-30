Read full article on original website
School of Forest Resources to honor 2020–22 Distinguished Alumni on Oct. 14
The School of Forest Resources at the University of Maine will present Patrick “Pat” Strauch, Ken Lausten and Mike Dann with Distinguished Alumni Awards in Nutting Hall on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. The awards event will be followed by a barbecue and bonfire in the field adjacent...
Fall 2022 Undergraduate Responsible Conduct of Research training opens Oct. 12
The Office of Research Compliance will be offering online Responsible Conduct of Research training for undergraduate students on Brightspace from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Completion of this training is required for students participating in research sponsored by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of...
ARCSIM’s Laura Jackson named NSF ACCESS Campus Champion
Laura Jackson has been named an Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Coordination Ecosystem: Services & Support (ACCESS) Campus Champion. The ACCESS program is a virtual collaboration funded by the National Science Foundation that facilitates free, customized access to advanced digital resources, consulting, training and mentorship. ACCESS helps the nation’s most creative minds discover breakthroughs and solutions for some of the world’s greatest scientific challenges.
AD search committee named
A 15-member committee has been named to conduct a national search for the next permanent University of Maine athletics director. The search committee is chaired by John Volin, UMaine executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, and will be assisted by search firm Collegiate Sports Associates. Finalists are expected...
Quick Byte opens in Ferland EEDC
Quick Byte, a kiosk managed by UMaine Dining, is open in the Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center. This space is located near the building’s Cloke Plaza entrance and available for all community members from 7:30 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday–Friday. Guests will find three varieties of Maine-roasted Carrabassett...
