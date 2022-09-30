ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

Related
umaine.edu

Fall 2022 Undergraduate Responsible Conduct of Research training opens Oct. 12

The Office of Research Compliance will be offering online Responsible Conduct of Research training for undergraduate students on Brightspace from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Completion of this training is required for students participating in research sponsored by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

ARCSIM’s Laura Jackson named NSF ACCESS Campus Champion

Laura Jackson has been named an Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Coordination Ecosystem: Services & Support (ACCESS) Campus Champion. The ACCESS program is a virtual collaboration funded by the National Science Foundation that facilitates free, customized access to advanced digital resources, consulting, training and mentorship. ACCESS helps the nation’s most creative minds discover breakthroughs and solutions for some of the world’s greatest scientific challenges.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

AD search committee named

A 15-member committee has been named to conduct a national search for the next permanent University of Maine athletics director. The search committee is chaired by John Volin, UMaine executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, and will be assisted by search firm Collegiate Sports Associates. Finalists are expected...
ORONO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, ME
Orono, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
umaine.edu

Quick Byte opens in Ferland EEDC

Quick Byte, a kiosk managed by UMaine Dining, is open in the Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center. This space is located near the building’s Cloke Plaza entrance and available for all community members from 7:30 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday–Friday. Guests will find three varieties of Maine-roasted Carrabassett...
ORONO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy