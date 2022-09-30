ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

This week on Millennial Love , we talk to actor, writer, and comedian Jack Barry about the darker side of the comedy circuit, which he says is “ripe for abuse ” for female comics.

“I know that there are several Whatsapp groups amongst female comedians discussing who not to find yourself alone in a room with,” Jack reveals, blaming a late-night, boozy culture for fuelling harassment and abuse in the industry.

