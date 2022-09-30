Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19￼￼
On Wednesday, October 19 at 6:00 PM, Lucy’s Hearth will host its annual fundraiser Fall For Lucy’s Hearth at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Founded in 1984, Lucy’s Hearth is a 24-hour emergency and transitional shelter in Middletown serving children and their families who are experiencing homelessness due to economic hardship, family crisis, divorce, eviction, or the severe shortage of safe, affordable housing.
whatsupnewp.com
The Community Players start 101st Season
Rhode Island has a lot of history. That’s a given. But it’s amazing to say that Rhode Island is home to two community theater groups that are over 100 years old. The oldest is the Barker Players in Providence – founded in 1909, and about to start their 114th season. Just 13 years younger is the Community Players in Pawtucket, about to start their 101st season.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
Arts Agency and Humanities Council usher in October's Arts and Humanities Month with events, workshops, celebrations, programs
The R.I. State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the R.I. Council for the Humanities have partnered to celebrate Arts and Humanities Month in October. The councils will host programs that explore how arts, culture and the humanities build a vibrant future through community, education, the economy, the environment, and public and civic health.
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10
The Providence-Newport Ferry will end its 2022 season on Monday, October 10. Through October 10, the ferry operates the following schedule;. Departing from Providence, the boat leaves at 9:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:30 pm. The boat arrives in Newport at 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, and 4:30 pm. Departing from...
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
ecori.org
Walking Tour Illustrates the Difficulty in Accessing the Ocean State’s Public Shoreline
WESTERLY, R.I. – On a clear September afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered at the Weekapaug Breachway on Atlantic Avenue for a walking tour of Westerly’s shoreline public access points. Leading the walking tour were Janet Freedman and Nathan Vinhateiro of the University of Rhode Island’s...
whatsupnewp.com
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
rimonthly.com
6 Places to Pick Up Hocus Pocus-Themed Treats in Rhode Island
Something is brewing in our local bakeries. In light of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed in our little state, bakers have been busy making us mere mortals some tasty treats – see if you can find your favorite Sanderson sister milling about, or maybe just in cookie form. Stop by one of these local bakeries to gather all the goodies you need to enjoy opening night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
rimonthly.com
Where to Get the Most Epic Eight-Course Meal at a Waterfront Restaurant in Newport
When there’s a real reason to celebrate, only a sensational meal will do, and the Newport waterfront restaurant Cara at the Chanler is the place to do it. The Forbes Five-Star restaurant is perched on the Cliff Walk, overlooking beautiful Easton’s Beach and the surfers who brave those waves at any temperature all year long.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
independentri.com
With summer in the books, Theatre By The Sea owner reflects on theater’s big return
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The 2022 Theatre By The Sea summer season delivered on its promise of a box-busting schedule after a global pandemic left the curtains closed for two years. After COVID hit, Bill Hanney, the theater’s owner and executive producer, had to curtail the summer musical productions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dina Ann Bianchi
Dina Ann (Jiménez) Bianchi, 61, of Bliss Road, Newport passed away October 2, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Dina is the most loved and loving person we know. She was a graduate of Warwick Vets High School and Salve Regina University, and an Air Force veteran. An amazing mom, daughter, sister, and friend – she was love incarnate.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
Woonsocket Call
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
Comments / 0