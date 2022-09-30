Read full article on original website
Community Calendar for Oct. 5, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Chamber of Commerce, along with the Town of Franklinton and Amwaste Management, is excited to present the first annual “Team Up to Clean Up Day and Movie Night,” which will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., ending with the movie night at 6:45 p.m. All adults, children of all ages, families, businesses, organizations and churches are invited to form teams of two or more in efforts to rid the town of litter. To sign up, contact Penny Jones, Community Pride committee chair, at 334-301-4969. Sign up and receive a “Team Up to Clean Up” T-shirt. The T-shirt and coloring sheet will grant you access to the movie (Monsters, Inc.). Bring your chair, blanket and a picnic dinner to enjoy the movie, which will be shown behind the Washington Parish School Board, across the street from Franklinton Jr. High School (800 Main St.). For more information, visit the Facebook page of “Franklinton Chamber of Commerce/Events.”
Ethel Vernon
Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Miss., to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on Sept. 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
From blight into bright: Previously dilapidated lot now features single mom’s residence
Two women in Bogalusa, having individual dreams and aspirations, after years of hard work and persistence, in the face of multiple obstacles, came together in late September to celebrate their achievements. Brandi Bickham, a single mom of three children working two jobs, dreamed of a safe home for her family...
Sheriff: 2 more inmates arrested for assault
Following the Monday arrest of three inmates for battery on a fourth inmate in the Washington Parish Jail, two additional inmates were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting yet another inmate, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Arrested for aggravated assault were inmates...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
Agencies combine to make arrest
On Sunday, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Haley said that the lieutenant called the information in...
Two people shot outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Two people were shot outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, according to the Covington Police Department. Police responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Streets around 7:43 p.m. Witnesses say they heard dozens of gunshots.
Bogalusa heads to Amite to start District 7-3A play
Bogalusa takes to the road on Friday when they begin District 7-3A play against Amite. “They’re the defending state champion,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “They’re physical, they’re well coached and we have to be ready to play.”. Both teams come into the game with...
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at Washington Parish home
ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
Franklinton celebrating Homecoming against Archbishop Hannan
Franklinton celebrates Homecoming on Friday when the Demons play against Archbishop Hannan in the District 8-4A opener. “It’s great for the kids for the memories and the school pride and stuff, but we have to handle it, especially going into district play,” Franklinton coach Guy LeCompte said. Franklinton...
Parish jail report for Oct. 3, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Oct. 3, 2022:. Melton Warren, failure to appear-misdemeanor, failure to pay fine, possession of marijuana-simple. Jarred Knight, contempt of court. Milton Bounds, possession of stolen things-$5,000 or more but less than $25,000-felony, convicted felon in possession of firearm (two...
ADAPT, FPD combine to offer safe ‘Drop Box’
ADAPT, Inc., recently joined forces with the Franklinton Police Department to get unused prescription drugs out of circulation. Rusty Fornea, Executive Director for ADAPT, presented Police Chief Justin Brown with a Prescription Drop Box to be housed at the Franklinton Police Department. The Drop Box project aims to provide a...
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
2 people shot, injured in Covington
According to the Covington Police Department, shots were fired at the intersection of W. 33rd Ave, and N. Filmore St.
“Come back tomorrow”: Ponchatoula shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
23-year-old killed in Mandeville crash Saturday morning
According to troopers, 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina was killed in the incident.
Three arrested after shooting at deputies, wounding K9
BEDICO---Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52-year-old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21-year-old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
