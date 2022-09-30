Local: MVCC Students Inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, International Honor Society for 2-year Colleges

Read full article on original website
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING TODAY: Early dismissal at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School
UTICA — A power outage occurred at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School, at 2630 Remington Rd., Utica. Due to the power outage, all students will be dismissed at noon today.
uticaphoenix.net
Local: AmeriCU to Give Personal Day of Meaning to Employees
Rome, NY — AmeriCU announces a Personal Day of Meaning (PDM) for all employees beginning this month. A Personal Day of Meaning is paid time off that employees will have available to use to volunteer at a charitable organization of their choice. In support of AmeriCU’s community involvement, a...
uticaphoenix.net
Local: October 2022 Johnson Park Center Food Pantry Schedule
Utica, NY — Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for October 2022 Opening Day/Hours, Rain or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you have been recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, and Prison Photo ID.
Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School
Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs
Micron Technology plans to spend up to $100 billion building a mega-complex of computer chip plants in Syracuse’s northern suburbs in what would be the largest single private investment in New York history. Micron plans to announce details today about the project, which would create up to 9,000 jobs...
WKTV
Utica officials call for Valley View proposals
The City of Utica is accepting requests for proposals to run Valley View once it's renovated. Owner of Daniele's at Valley View, Jeff Daniels, has put it an RFP. City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal. The City of Utica...
USPS to host job fair in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for a new job? The USPS Processing and Distribution Center on Taft Road is looking for workers to move mail and packages to and from automated processing machines throughout the distribution facility. The Postal Service in Syracuse will host two job fairs to help fill the openings for […]
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
Help Needed Finding Man with Medical Issues, Last Seen in Rome, NY on October 2, 2022
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man. Oneida County Rob Maciol says that 87-year-old Donald J. Majka has been missing for several days. Sheriff Maciol says, "We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donald due to medical issues." A family member last saw Mr. Majka...
Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
Strike against national food distributor Sysco started in Syracuse. Now it’s spreading
A strike against national food distributor Sysco that started in Central New York last week seems to be gaining momentum elsewhere. More than 300 workers represented by Teamsters union Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco in Boston on Saturday. That was three days after more than 230 drivers and warehouse workers from Local 317 in Syracuse set up picket lines at the Sysco distribution center on Warners Road near the New York State Thruway in Van Buren.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Petition filed to stop I-81 community grid project in Syracuse
A petition being filed by former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler and his "Renew I-81 for All group" looks to stop the community grid project from happening in its current form. The Onondaga County Supreme Court filing names the state Department of Transportation and three of its highest ranking officials.
Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
waer.org
City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk
The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
cnycentral.com
Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
Otsego County man pleads guilty to embezzlement
A Richfield Springs man pled guilty last week to embezzling assets from a labor union.
WKTV
Elderly man reported missing in Rome found safe
An elderly man who was reported missing in Rome on Monday was located the following morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The family of 87-year-old Donald Majka had last seen him on Sunday evening and called authorities when they couldn’t locate him on Monday. The sheriff’s...
Defense: Surprise indictment in Syracuse slaying must be tossed for being too old
Syracuse, NY — The winding saga of a Syracuse murder case that began eight years ago hit another snag Monday after a defense lawyer argued that prosecutors had misplayed their hand. Shakeith Stackhouse has spent nearly a decade in prison as an accomplice to the death of Marvin Bryant,...
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
