Minneapolis, MN

NFL lights up Trafalgar Square as Vikings vs Saints kicks off London Games

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

The NFL returns to London this weekend to kick-start the International Series with the first of the London Games as the Minnesota Vikings face the New Orleans Saints .

As part of the London takeover, Trafalgar Square has been lit up in the colours of the six teams set to grace the capital across three weekends.

Kirk Cousins’ Vikings host Alvin Kamara and the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, with a 2:30pm kick-off.

Spurs will welcome the NFL back a week later when Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants battle two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The final game sees the adopted London side Jacksonville Jaguars, with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence inspiring a promising start, with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos their opponents - this time at Wembley Stadium.

The festivities stretch beyond the field on gameday too, with a fan experience on 1 October providing opportunities to sample NFL training activities and meet former players, including Jason Bell , Osi Umenyiora , Jack Crawford and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints cheerleaders will provide performances ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while there is a NFL Super Bowl Gallery exhibition, including the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy and various Super Bowl rings from past champions.

With four locations on the South Bank ; Bernie Spain Gardens, Riverside Slice, Observation Point and the OXO Tower Gallery.

The NFL is back in the capital! NFL lights up Trafalgar Square ahead of Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday, the first of the three 2022 NFL London Games, London is ready! Coverage on Sky Sports NFL starts from 1.30pm.

NFL London Games 2022

  • Sunday 2 October, 2:30pm: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Sunday 9 October, 2:30pm: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Sunday 30 October, 2:30pm: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium

