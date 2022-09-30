ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - S.C. State

South Carolina hosted its fourth game in five outings with an impromptu Thursday night contest at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks improved to 3-2 with a solid 50-10 win over S.C. State before Hurricane Ian clipped the coastline over the week. USC scrambled to move up its game on short notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats

South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
ORANGEBURG, SC
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will come back home for the second weekend of October to face Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss down in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels that saw Kentucky give away the game in the final moments, leaving Mark Stoops winless against SEC West opponents on the road.
LEXINGTON, KY
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC

Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Prisma Health invests and partners with colleges to help counter nursing shortage

Prisma Health is investing $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program at five SC universities and colleges, including two schools in the Midlands. The Prisma Health Nursing Scholars program is intended to help counter the state's critical nursing shortage by initially providing up to 120 scholarships to students at University of South Carolina, Clemson University, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College. Prisma Health's program is estimated to benefit as many as 210 nursing students in the state and is set to expand to additional schools in the future.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiametro.com

Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'

COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Reba McEntire coming to Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– One of the queens of country music is coming to the Midlands. Monday morning Colonial Life Arena announced Reba McEntire will perform there on March 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10. Reba McEntire is also one of the stars of the ABC...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
MANNING, SC
wpde.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC

