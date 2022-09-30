Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - S.C. State
South Carolina hosted its fourth game in five outings with an impromptu Thursday night contest at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks improved to 3-2 with a solid 50-10 win over S.C. State before Hurricane Ian clipped the coastline over the week. USC scrambled to move up its game on short notice...
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of South Carolina
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media ahead of his Wildcats' upcoming matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here's everything he had to say on Monday: Opening statement... "Obviously, a very difficult loss, as I said after the game. Tough loss, I thought our team ...
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' Edmond grows into starter with position switch and chicken wings
COLUMBIA — The move made sense. Gilber Edmond was 6-foot-4, and while he looked like he could be a pretty good receiver, he was only beginning his fourth year of football and his high school coach saw so much more. “He has big hands, long body. He’ll put on...
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats
South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats will come back home for the second weekend of October to face Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss down in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels that saw Kentucky give away the game in the final moments, leaving Mark Stoops winless against SEC West opponents on the road.
Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect
Both Benedict College and Fort Valley State arrived unbeaten on Saturday, but the separation took place early on. The post Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC
Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
coladaily.com
Prisma Health invests and partners with colleges to help counter nursing shortage
Prisma Health is investing $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program at five SC universities and colleges, including two schools in the Midlands. The Prisma Health Nursing Scholars program is intended to help counter the state's critical nursing shortage by initially providing up to 120 scholarships to students at University of South Carolina, Clemson University, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College. Prisma Health's program is estimated to benefit as many as 210 nursing students in the state and is set to expand to additional schools in the future.
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'
COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
abccolumbia.com
Reba McEntire coming to Columbia
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– One of the queens of country music is coming to the Midlands. Monday morning Colonial Life Arena announced Reba McEntire will perform there on March 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10. Reba McEntire is also one of the stars of the ABC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
wach.com
$300,000 lottery ticket left unscratched in winner’s car for two days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man, who left an unscratched lottery ticket in his car, found out he’d been driving around with a $300,000 winner. He made the discovery two days after buying the ticket and a bottle of water at the Pitt Stop #03 on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
wpde.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
Comments / 0