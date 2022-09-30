Read full article on original website
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Markets punished Liz Truss for the U.K.’s fiscal U-turn, but they’re letting Germany off the hook
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said his government was explicitly not following the expansive fiscal policy proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss isn’t the sole European head of government to attempt a screeching policy U-turn that embraces more fiscal spending, but she may remain the only one to be punished for it.
Vox
New prime minister, same old battles over Brexit
The United Kingdom’s next prime minister may be an even bigger Brexiteer than Boris Johnson. Liz Truss, the former foreign secretary, won the Conservative Party’s leadership contest, and on Tuesday, officially took over as the UK’s prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. Truss defeated Rishi Sunak in a race she was heavily favored to win, largely because she captivated the right-wing base of the Conservative Party, including its Euroskeptic wing.
BBC
UK government is chaotic and inept - Nicola Sturgeon
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called the UK government chaotic and inept. She made her criticism after the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng made a U-turn and scrapped plans to abolish the top rate of income tax in England, Wales and NI. Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Scotland: "It is really hard...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
Joe Biden to confront Liz Truss over plans to tear up Northern Ireland protocol
Joe Biden will confront Liz Truss over her plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol at their US meeting, having already clashed with her over economic policy.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.“The president will communicate his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement, which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” it said.Mr Biden would urge Ms Truss and the EU to show the “courage” to resolve...
Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
howafrica.com
Chinese Boss ‘Slashes’ Throat Of Ghanaian Employee
A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana. It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures...
pgjonline.com
Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline
(Reuters) — Gas started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea on Saturday morning, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The pipeline is at the center of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began...
gcaptain.com
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BBC
Covid: Welsh families get official status in UK-wide inquiry
Families from Wales whose relatives died in the Covid-19 pandemic have been told they will be recognised as "core participants" in the UK Covid Inquiry. The preliminary stages of the hearings began in London on Tuesday, with evidence expected to be heard from next spring. Families from Wales previously called...
Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Modi to snatch factories from China with a digital portal for end-to-end production in India
100-trillion-rupee (USD$1.2 trillion) mega project combines 16 ministries in India.
Channel migrants face ‘ban’ on claiming asylum in UK
Migrants crossing the Channel will reportedly face a ban from claiming asylum in Britain under plans due to be announced by the Home Secretary.At the Conservative Party conference, Suella Braverman will use her first major speech since taking on the role to set out the proposals, according to The Times.The new laws – which go further than the Nationality and Borders Act which came into force in June – would impose a blanket ban on anyone deemed entering the UK illegally from seeking refuge, the newspaper said.The announcement will mark the latest attempt by the Government to curb the growing...
July heatwave hit London economy as footfall plunged, Sadiq Khan says
London’s economy was hit by the July heatwave as the number of workers and visitors to the capital plunged, Sadiq Khan has said.The Mayor of London said that footfall dropped significantly when temperatures surpassed 40C (104F) for the first time in London and the UK’s history on July 19.Mr Khan revealed that on Monday July 19 there were 385,640 daytime workers when 518,000 workers would usually be expected.Meanwhile, only 275,000 daytime visitors came to central London on the same day when about 361,000 people would be expected. This equates to just 76% of June 2022 footfall.Vicious wildfires almost overwhelmed emergency...
UK's Labour suspends lawmaker for saying Kwarteng 'superficially' Black
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - An opposition Labour lawmaker was suspended from the party on Tuesday after being accused of making racist comments about British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, with a party spokesperson saying it would call on her to apologise.
‘Deeply worrying’ that UK Covid-19 inquiry has started but not Scottish one
A solicitor representing Scottish families bereaved by Covid-19 has said it is “ironic and deeply worrying” that a UK inquiry is under way while Scotland’s probe “appears to have stalled”.Aamer Anwar, a solicitor acting on behalf of Scottish Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, gave a statement after former Court of Appeal judge Baroness Heather Hallett opened the UK Covid-19 inquiry in Paddington, west London, on Tuesday.He said the families welcome the approach of the UK inquiry but feel “dismay and anger” after Lady Poole, the judge appointed to chair the independent public inquiry in Scotland, gave notice of her intention...
Charity helping Ukrainians find UK hosts to scale back work
Exclusive: Refugees at Home says it is taking action as government scheme is unworkable
