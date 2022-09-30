Rhashan West-Bey, the Williamsport Crosscutters Director of Smiles, has been recognized as the Volunteer of the Year by the West Branch Valley Sports Hall. West-Bey is a notable face at Historic Bowman Field. He joined the Cutters in 2003 as a year-round volunteer at the ballpark. During the season, he stocks the souvenir store daily, greets fans at the front gate, assists with promotions and sings “Take Me Out to...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO