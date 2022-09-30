Read full article on original website
wkok.com
DACC Executive Director to be new Danville Superintendent
DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District is set to name its new permanent superintendent at next week’s school board meeting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Harry Mathias says the new recommended candidate is Dr. Molly Nied, the current Executive Director of the Danville Community Center. The official appointment vote will occur at the monthly school board meeting next Monday.
The Poconos Gets Pickled Again
The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
Cutters' Director of Smiles honored by West Branch Hall of Fame
Rhashan West-Bey, the Williamsport Crosscutters Director of Smiles, has been recognized as the Volunteer of the Year by the West Branch Valley Sports Hall. West-Bey is a notable face at Historic Bowman Field. He joined the Cutters in 2003 as a year-round volunteer at the ballpark. During the season, he stocks the souvenir store daily, greets fans at the front gate, assists with promotions and sings “Take Me Out to...
Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
skooknews.com
Mahanoy Area Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
After a week of celebrating school spirit, the Mahanoy Area School District crowned their 2022 Homecoming Queen and King Friday evening. As voted by the senior class, Oceana O'Boyle was crowned queen and Jake Hillibush was crowned king. Also voted to the 2022 homecoming court were Abby Dudash and Arushi Palata.
webbweekly.com
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58
Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport. Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering...
‘This was not going to be the end of my life’
PLAINS TWP. — Monica Horvath did all the right things. “I was very healthy. Very active. Always ate and followed a heal
Times News
Lehighton WWII hero Smoyer dies at 99
World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, a Lehighton native whose war stories about the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division, were portrayed in a book and movie, died Friday. He was 99. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany...
thegnainsider.com
Introducing the 2022-2023 GNA Homecoming Court
For some, the picture-perfect homecoming might be a battle between rivaling football teams or possibly a formal dance for students. Here at Greater Nanticoke Area, it’s more than that; it’s a time for the student body to build connections over a shared sense of school spirit. The entire week leading up to the homecoming dance and football game encompasses many activities to build pride in being a part of GNA.
Cake competition in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
District II Golf Championships at Elkview Country Club
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The conditions were breezy and chilly for the District II golf championships at Elkview Country Club on Monday. The champions of each competition were… AAA Boys: Kevin Wortmann, Wallenpaupack AAA Girls: Gwen Powell, North Pocono AA Boys: Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary AA Girls: Miranda Karoscik, Scranton Prep
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
From vacant lot to community garden
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man whose roots are in the Scranton area, wants to give residents a chance to put down their own. Frank Dubas lives in Connecticut, but grew up in Jessup. When he saw a lot on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, an idea sprouted in his mind.
Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 1st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, September 29th, at Lehigh Valley Health Network Schuylkill-East, Pottsville. Allen was born in Orwigsburg on January 15, 1943, a son of the late Doris C. (Reed) and Warren H. Noll. He was the widower of...
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
WNEP-TV 16
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Chico
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a cat named Chico. Chico is a 5-year-old, adult Domestic Shorthair cat.
