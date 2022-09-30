ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

wkok.com

DACC Executive Director to be new Danville Superintendent

DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District is set to name its new permanent superintendent at next week’s school board meeting. Interim Superintendent Dr. Harry Mathias says the new recommended candidate is Dr. Molly Nied, the current Executive Director of the Danville Community Center. The official appointment vote will occur at the monthly school board meeting next Monday.
DANVILLE, PA
Pocono Update

The Poconos Gets Pickled Again

The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
STROUDSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cutters' Director of Smiles honored by West Branch Hall of Fame

Rhashan West-Bey, the Williamsport Crosscutters Director of Smiles, has been recognized as the Volunteer of the Year by the West Branch Valley Sports Hall. West-Bey is a notable face at Historic Bowman Field. He joined the Cutters in 2003 as a year-round volunteer at the ballpark. During the season, he stocks the souvenir store daily, greets fans at the front gate, assists with promotions and sings “Take Me Out to...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Covered Bridge & Arts Festival comes to fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week. The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor. Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Dallas, PA
Education
WBRE

Crowds enjoy another day of the Fall Festival

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people turned out for a weekend to a two day, Fall Harvest Festival in Luzerne County. They checked out more than 40 vendors who sold everything from arts and crafts, to food and other treats. After more than one thousand people attended on the first day, the Event […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy Area Crowns Homecoming Queen and King

After a week of celebrating school spirit, the Mahanoy Area School District crowned their 2022 Homecoming Queen and King Friday evening. As voted by the senior class, Oceana O'Boyle was crowned queen and Jake Hillibush was crowned king. Also voted to the 2022 homecoming court were Abby Dudash and Arushi Palata.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
webbweekly.com

Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58

Dr. Joseph P. “Joey” Prato, 58, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born June 23, 1964 in Williamsport he was the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Cassidy) Prato of Williamsport. Joey was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He earned his Doctorate in Aerospace Engineering...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

Lehighton WWII hero Smoyer dies at 99

World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, a Lehighton native whose war stories about the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division, were portrayed in a book and movie, died Friday. He was 99. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany...
LEHIGHTON, PA
thegnainsider.com

Introducing the 2022-2023 GNA Homecoming Court

For some, the picture-perfect homecoming might be a battle between rivaling football teams or possibly a formal dance for students. Here at Greater Nanticoke Area, it’s more than that; it’s a time for the student body to build connections over a shared sense of school spirit. The entire week leading up to the homecoming dance and football game encompasses many activities to build pride in being a part of GNA.
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Cake competition in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fall festival was held to raise money for the first responders and the Wyoming Valley Children's Association. The fair at the Luzerne Fire Hall featured 40 food and craft vendors, face painting and crafts, as well as a basket raffle. It...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

District II Golf Championships at Elkview Country Club

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The conditions were breezy and chilly for the District II golf championships at Elkview Country Club on Monday. The champions of each competition were… AAA Boys: Kevin Wortmann, Wallenpaupack AAA Girls: Gwen Powell, North Pocono AA Boys: Nick Werner, Wyoming Seminary AA Girls: Miranda Karoscik, Scranton Prep
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WBRE

Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

From vacant lot to community garden

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man whose roots are in the Scranton area, wants to give residents a chance to put down their own. Frank Dubas lives in Connecticut, but grew up in Jessup. When he saw a lot on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, an idea sprouted in his mind.
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 1st, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , 79, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, September 29th, at Lehigh Valley Health Network Schuylkill-East, Pottsville. Allen was born in Orwigsburg on January 15, 1943, a son of the late Doris C. (Reed) and Warren H. Noll. He was the widower of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop

A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA

