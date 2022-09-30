Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
fox8live.com
Former mayoral administrations say city-owned Pontalba apartment was never lived in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a Lee Zurik investigation finding New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent, FOX 8 contacted the administrations of all prior New Orleans mayors to discuss how the apartment was used during their terms. The...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's top deputy says he'll ask her to pay city back for first-class flights
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's top deputy said Friday that a ruling from the city attorney makes clear that the mayor's first-class flight upgrades should be reimbursed, making him the latest official to conclude that Cantrell owes the city potentially tens of thousands of dollars that she has refused to pay back.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
“I love her to this day”: How former staffer came to organize NOLA mayor recall efforts
Before Eileen Carter teamed up with Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste in an attempt to have New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell recalled, Carter was once a part of the Cantrell administration. How did things get this far?
bogalusadailynews.com
From blight into bright: Previously dilapidated lot now features single mom’s residence
Two women in Bogalusa, having individual dreams and aspirations, after years of hard work and persistence, in the face of multiple obstacles, came together in late September to celebrate their achievements. Brandi Bickham, a single mom of three children working two jobs, dreamed of a safe home for her family...
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to 'blow the school up'
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area teenaged boy was arrested on a menacing charge Monday morning after he admitted to telling a classmate he planned to "blow up" his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. This comes as deputies were already investigating a rumor about someone threatening...
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Oct. 3, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Oct. 3, 2022:. Melton Warren, failure to appear-misdemeanor, failure to pay fine, possession of marijuana-simple. Jarred Knight, contempt of court. Milton Bounds, possession of stolen things-$5,000 or more but less than $25,000-felony, convicted felon in possession of firearm (two...
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell living in city-owned apartment, watchdog group questions if she pays rent
NEW ORLEANS — A new report from a watchdog group says that the New Orleans mayor is living in a city-owned apartment, and has been for months. According to the report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living in the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months.
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Oct. 5, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study (“Why Methodist”) at 5:30 p.m. UMW will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All women are invited to attend. The men’s breakfast will be Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All men are invited to attend. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle.
NOLA.com
Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them
The no-kill Northshore Humane Society in Covington is seeking foster homes as soon as possible for most of the 20 animals the group rescued last week from a hoarding situation at the home of an elderly Denham Springs woman in failing health. Northshore removed 15 dogs, four cats and one goose.
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Oct. 5, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Chamber of Commerce, along with the Town of Franklinton and Amwaste Management, is excited to present the first annual “Team Up to Clean Up Day and Movie Night,” which will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., ending with the movie night at 6:45 p.m. All adults, children of all ages, families, businesses, organizations and churches are invited to form teams of two or more in efforts to rid the town of litter. To sign up, contact Penny Jones, Community Pride committee chair, at 334-301-4969. Sign up and receive a “Team Up to Clean Up” T-shirt. The T-shirt and coloring sheet will grant you access to the movie (Monsters, Inc.). Bring your chair, blanket and a picnic dinner to enjoy the movie, which will be shown behind the Washington Parish School Board, across the street from Franklinton Jr. High School (800 Main St.). For more information, visit the Facebook page of “Franklinton Chamber of Commerce/Events.”
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell temporarily unable to use Wisner grant funds after court ruling
A civil court judge has sided with the New Orleans City Council, freezing the use of millions of dollars. Judge Kern Reese has temporarily stopped the use of all Wisner funds without court approval. Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be unable to use Wisner grant money. The original donation stated that...
bogalusadailynews.com
Sheriff: 2 more inmates arrested for assault
Following the Monday arrest of three inmates for battery on a fourth inmate in the Washington Parish Jail, two additional inmates were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting yet another inmate, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Arrested for aggravated assault were inmates...
bogalusadailynews.com
Agencies combine to make arrest
On Sunday, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Haley said that the lieutenant called the information in...
Mandeville area teen arrested after classmate reports threat to 'blow the school up'
A 14-year-old student at Monteleone Junior High School has been arrested after admitting he told another student he planned to blow up the school, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
