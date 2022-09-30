ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WDSU

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Oct. 3, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Oct. 3, 2022:. Melton Warren, failure to appear-misdemeanor, failure to pay fine, possession of marijuana-simple. Jarred Knight, contempt of court. Milton Bounds, possession of stolen things-$5,000 or more but less than $25,000-felony, convicted felon in possession of firearm (two...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Sea Coast Echo

Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator

Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
#Public Relations#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Bogalusa High School#Bogalusa City Council#Mt Hermon Web Tv#Invo
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for Oct. 5, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study (“Why Methodist”) at 5:30 p.m. UMW will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All women are invited to attend. The men’s breakfast will be Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All men are invited to attend. Trunk-R-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the church grounds. Come in costume or come participate with your own vehicle.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Oct. 5, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Franklinton Chamber of Commerce, along with the Town of Franklinton and Amwaste Management, is excited to present the first annual “Team Up to Clean Up Day and Movie Night,” which will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., ending with the movie night at 6:45 p.m. All adults, children of all ages, families, businesses, organizations and churches are invited to form teams of two or more in efforts to rid the town of litter. To sign up, contact Penny Jones, Community Pride committee chair, at 334-301-4969. Sign up and receive a “Team Up to Clean Up” T-shirt. The T-shirt and coloring sheet will grant you access to the movie (Monsters, Inc.). Bring your chair, blanket and a picnic dinner to enjoy the movie, which will be shown behind the Washington Parish School Board, across the street from Franklinton Jr. High School (800 Main St.). For more information, visit the Facebook page of “Franklinton Chamber of Commerce/Events.”
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff: 2 more inmates arrested for assault

Following the Monday arrest of three inmates for battery on a fourth inmate in the Washington Parish Jail, two additional inmates were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting yet another inmate, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Arrested for aggravated assault were inmates...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Agencies combine to make arrest

On Sunday, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Haley said that the lieutenant called the information in...
FRANKLINTON, LA

