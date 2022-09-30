Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street on Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they've lost in a miserable several weeks.
NewsTimes
Connecticut company refutes report of 1,000 layoffs, declines to say how many job losses
A Stanley Black & Decker spokesperson on Tuesday described a Wall Street Journal report as "inaccurate," stating that the company is cutting 1,000 finance jobs across its operations — but declined to provide information on how many job cuts were included in an initial round the company's CEO said last month would be largely complete by the first week of October.
NewsTimes
Record inflation squeezes Turkish tobacco workers, owners
CELIKHAN, Turkey (AP) — Mehmet Emin Calkan begins work harvesting a tobacco field in rural Turkey before dawn, then has another shift skewering and stringing the tobacco to dry under the sun. The 19-year-old, who hopes to study electronic engineering, has undertaken the strenuous work to help support his...
Fed governor warns inflation fight could take 'some time'
Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday that central bank policymakers are "resolute" in wrestling inflation back under 2% with higher rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The U.K. government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. In a dramatic about-face, Treasury chief Kwasi...
Comments / 0