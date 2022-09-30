Read full article on original website
Cherokee Nation To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center
The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the grand opening of the Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center in Vinita on Monday. The center offers people traveling along Route 66 and I-44 a chance to learn about Cherokee arts and culture through a pottery exhibit, event space and cultural classes. The facility...
Sneak Peek Of The 'i-Flip' Show At the Tulsa State Fair
You don't have to go far to find all kinds of entertainment at the Tulsa State Fair. The “iFlip” show features unique tricks from dozens of feet in the air. It’s the second time for the show to come to Tulsa bringing acrobatic talent and aerial skills to the fair.
Watch: News On 6's Meredith McCown Tries Food At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State Fair is home to many unique foods, and there are a lot to choose from. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Tuesday morning trying some tasty fair treats.
Bristow Historical Society Hoping To Restore Sign Off Route 66
The Bristow Historical Society is trying to restore a historic sign just off Route 66. The historical society said they need more than $250,000 to complete the project, but they're hoping to get it done. The Chrysler Plymouth sign in Bristow was once the largest free-standing advertising tower in the...
Community Partners Offering Free Screenings At Health Fair In Tulsa
Community partners in Tulsa are screening people for free at a health fair for dental, vision, blood pressure and more. The health fair is happening Sunday at the Peace Academy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's aimed at making health access easier for people around Tulsa. News On 6’s...
Food Truck Owners Rally To Host Fundraiser For Sand Springs Crash Victims
Gary Henderson and other food truck owners are holding a fundraiser in Sand Springs to support the families of the three teenagers that lost their lives in a car accident last month in Sand Springs. "I was very touched by the recent accident, knowing how I would feel as a...
Sapulpa Couple Concerned Their Daughters Abuser Could Return To Classroom
A Sapulpa couple is desperate for justice after a woman has been charged of abusing their daughter at a daycare in February. The little girl was 15 months old at the time. Sarah and William Rabe say their daughter is finally beginning to smile and be comfortable in daycare again, but it's been a long road.
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
McLain High School Wednesday Classes Canceled, Students Return Thursday
Classes at McLain High School are canceled on Wednesday, October 5, following a deadly shooting after Friday's homecoming football game. Tulsa Public Schools made the announcement online HERE. TPS canceled classes for the third consecutive day after the shooting that police said killed 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough. On Monday, detectives said...
Large Fire In Sand Springs Consumes Entire 2-Story Home
No one is hurt after a large two-story house fire in Sand Springs around 7:15 Sunday morning. Firefighters say two people were sleeping when the smell of smoke woke them up. They say they couldn't get out of their room, so they climbed out to a balcony where tow neighbors grabbed a ladder to help them and their dogs.
Student Killed In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game Identified
The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
City Of Sapulpa Demolishes Historic Building To Revitalize Downtown
The city of Sapulpa says a historic building in downtown Sapulpa couldn’t be saved but says it will be replaced by something better. City leaders said several buildings are being torn down and new growth will be coming as a result of it. Last week, the historic Tyler Building built in 1909 was torn down. The City of Sapulpa had been working with the owner and the Sapulpa main street organization to save the building for the last four years but the city says the combination of COVID-19, rising costs, and the building becoming unsafe they decided to tear it down.
Catoosa Public Schools Discusses Possible Cuts To New Elementary School
TULSA, Okla. - Catoosa Public Schools may have to make cuts to a new elementary school funded by a February bond vote. The district says that high construction costs and high-interest rates will force them to cut 14 classrooms, including those for pre-k and kindergarten. At a public meeting Monday...
Silver Alert Canceled, Missing 65-Year-Old Man Found Safe
EDITOR'S NOTE: A Silver Alert has been canceled by Porum Police after a missing 65-year-old was found safe. Glenn Wiggins was located on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was...
Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period
The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
Tulsa Police Seek Help Solving 2 Open Homicide Cases
Before last Friday, the Tulsa Police Department had just two unsolved homicides cases for the whole year, now they have five. The previous cases are two murders that happened at the beginning of the year. TPD's homicide unit has a near 100% solve rate, but detectives say every year, they...
Tulsa Public Schools Cancels Tuesday Classes At McLain High School
Tulsa Public Schools have canceled classes at McLain High School on Tuesday in the wake of Friday's deadly shooting. This is the second day this week classes have been canceled. TPS said, in part, "Based on the supports that we know students will need when classes resume, we have made...
Woman Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Tulsa House Fire
Tulsa Fire crews worked to contain a house fire near 41st and Utica that started around 8:30 Sunday night. Firefighters say the fire started in the back patio, then jumped to the kitchen and spread to the attic. They say one woman was treated for smoke inhalation. Investigators are still...
TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax
The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
Authorities Searching For Missing 66-Year-Old Man On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning for a missing 66-year-old man. Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for Terry McGee after he jumped in the water and never resurfaced. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when...
