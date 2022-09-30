One of the greatest parts of college football is that every individual game is so important. Just this past weekend, Brett Bielema’s Illinois beat Wisconsin and drove the Badgers crazy enough to fire a coach whose worst conference record was 5-4 four years ago. A Top 2 debate that had been no debate at all suddenly plunged into chaos after Missouri nearly upset Georgia and UCLA fan Bryce Young injured his shoulder for Alabama. Colorado losing to former basement cohabitant Arizona convinced its administration to fire old friend Karl Dorrell. On Friday night at the Rose Bowl, a raucous (I swear!) crowd of just over 40,000 saw UCLA flip its narrative from “worst 4-0 team ever” to “is UCLA the best team in Los Angeles” in just one game. The best thing about being 5-0 is the opportunity to go 6-0, and UCLA’s history is littered with teams that started strong and faded down the stretch. But it sure feels nice to sense some electricity back in the Rose Bowl.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO