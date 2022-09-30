Read full article on original website
Related
Advanced Statistical Review: UCLA v. Washington
One of the greatest parts of college football is that every individual game is so important. Just this past weekend, Brett Bielema’s Illinois beat Wisconsin and drove the Badgers crazy enough to fire a coach whose worst conference record was 5-4 four years ago. A Top 2 debate that had been no debate at all suddenly plunged into chaos after Missouri nearly upset Georgia and UCLA fan Bryce Young injured his shoulder for Alabama. Colorado losing to former basement cohabitant Arizona convinced its administration to fire old friend Karl Dorrell. On Friday night at the Rose Bowl, a raucous (I swear!) crowd of just over 40,000 saw UCLA flip its narrative from “worst 4-0 team ever” to “is UCLA the best team in Los Angeles” in just one game. The best thing about being 5-0 is the opportunity to go 6-0, and UCLA’s history is littered with teams that started strong and faded down the stretch. But it sure feels nice to sense some electricity back in the Rose Bowl.
247Sports
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA
On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Mikey Matthews breaks down weekend official visit to Boise State
Mission Viejo (Calif.) wide out Mikey Matthews took his second official visit of the recruiting cycle over the weekend to see Boise State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Orbiting the USC football exes: Week 5
Saturday was another quiet performance for Michael Trigg. He hauled in three passes and gained 41 yards. Ole Miss fans are still waiting for a breakout performance from Trigg after he received so much hype out of the transfer portal this offseason. However, it wasn't a quiet day as a...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0