Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
WBUR
How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida
Hurricane Ian's record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what's at stake there.
WBUR
'Just very emotionally draining': Florida residents reflect on devastation from Hurricane Ian
Some residents in southwest Florida are seeking shelter at a local high school after Hurricane Ian flooded their homes. Some process their escape while others wonder if and when they'll return to what's left of their homes. WUSF's Cathy Carter reports.
WBUR
'Flyover' states get makeovers to attract tourism
States in the midwestern part of the country are trying to shake their boring flyover image. Tourism directors in Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas have campaigns to draw attention to their fun — and sometimes quirky — attractions. Elizabeth Rembert of Harvest Public Media reports.
WBUR
Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions
Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
WBUR
Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program
Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
WBUR
Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia
The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
WBUR
Inside the rift within the Massachusetts Republican party
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Members of the state GOP committee are pleading to the national party for help over disagreements with their own leader, Jim Lyons. Reporter Anthony Brooks tells us about the latest statewide Republican struggle and what it means for all of us.
