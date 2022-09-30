Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Related
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders
Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NBC Philadelphia
NFL, NFLPA ‘Anticipate Changes' to League's Concussion Protocol
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson Does the Griddy After Catching Touchdown
WATCH: Jets QB Zach Wilson does the griddy after catching TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Welcome back, Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback scored a touchdown in the second quarter of his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But it wasn't a passing or rushing score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Kenny Pickett Replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB Vs. Jets
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Parity Emerges as Dominant Theme
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Jason Kelce, Doug Pederson's Postgame Chat Was Amazing
WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing...
NBC Philadelphia
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
NBC Philadelphia
Seahawks' DK Metcalf Carted Off Field…for a Bathroom Break
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz Misses 61-Yard Field Goal in Heartbreaking Loss to Vikings
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz misses 61-yard field goal in heartbreaking loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL heard it was derby week in England and took note as the Vikings beat the Saints 25-28 in a thrilling Sunday morning matchup. Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed a...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Sign Britain Covey to Active Roster, Elevate Andre Chachere
Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
NBC Philadelphia
Broncos O-Lineman Goes Viral for Epic Tackle Attempt Fail Vs. Raiders
Broncos O-lineman goes viral for epic tackle attempt fail vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. 'A' for effort, 'F' for execution. That's the best way to describe Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles' attempt to prevent a scoop-and-score in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the...
NBC Philadelphia
Ted Lasso Cast Member Sports Bears Jacket at Vikings London Game
Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. Unfortunately,...
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
Comments / 1