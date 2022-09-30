ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen says speaking about her split from husband Clive publicly has been 'really good for us' and 'a release of pressure'

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has revealed that speaking out about her split from husband Clive has been 'really good for us' and 'a release of pressure'.

The 48-year-old, who rose to fame on Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm, spoke on The Jeremy Vine Show, after her and her ex released a statement in June, announcing the end of their 22 years of marriage.

She told the Channel 5 presenter that 'everything carries on, because it has to,' as she continues to work on the 2,000-acre hill Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, co-parent their nine children and take care of about 1,000 sheep.

'I mean this morning I'm dealing with a child with chicken pox, Clem's got chicken pox,' she commented, 'you can't have that amount of work on the farm and with the children and meet on a weekend at McDonald's for the handover.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIAWB_0iGxHOI700
Amanda Owen, 48, (pictured) appeared on Channel 5's The Jeremy Vine Show today. She revealed how she and her husband Clive, 67, were carrying on with life after announcing their split
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ll01k_0iGxHOI700
Amanda and Clive Owen pictured with their nine children in front of their holiday let, The Firs, where Amanda is believed to have moved in to

When asked how she felt after releasing the statement and seeing the headlines in the paper about her split, she responded that it had been good for her and Clive, 67.

She said: 'Coming out and speaking about it has been really good for us. It's been a release of pressure.

'And at the end of the day everything that we've ever put out there on the television or in the books has been about reality, and you know what, this is as much reality as anything.'

The segment ended with her hinting at a number of exciting projects that she is currently in talks about.

Amanda also quickly caught Jeremy up on what her children are doing, with her eldest daughter Raven, 21, achieving a first in her biomedical degree and son Ruben, 18, 'on his way to his driving test as we speak.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NC9zg_0iGxHOI700
The last time the Yorkshire Shepherdess (pictured) and her husband appeared together on our screens, they were waving the youngest of their nine children off to school and reflecting on how life would change, with just the two of them rattling around Ravenseat Farm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAZRy_0iGxHOI700
In June, the farming reality show star and best-selling author issued a joint statement with Clive, 67, on social media which said the couple have made 'the difficult decision to separate' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na8G8_0iGxHOI700

Amanda and Clive's split came after they released a statement last year admitting they were experiencing a 'rocky patch' in their marriage and asked for privacy.

Our Yorkshire Farm first launched in 2018 and Ms Owen last year published a book titled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories and pictures from their lives in the countryside, alongside seasonal recipes.

The statement continued: 'This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family.

'Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rU32o_0iGxHOI700
Cameras later filmed the pair (pictured with their children) going their separate ways across the field. ‘You work this corner and I will go down that way,’ said 66-year-old Clive as they walked off in opposite directions

The couple added that they would like to thank everyone for their support and asked for privacy as they 'work through this difficult time'.

It followed months of speculation about the couple's marriage which had become the talk of the village in Swaledale.

They had issued a statement late last year insisting that they had not separated but described a 'rocky patch'.

The couple admitted they were going through a 'rocky patch' in October and said 'we've never said our marriage is perfect' after locals revealed they had been living apart for months.

In October 2021, the couple took steps to address intense speculation with a joint statement which read: 'With the TV show and the books we've always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

'We're a normal family and we've never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we're going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this.'

The couple share nine children together and they tied the knot in 2000 after meeting five years earlier.

