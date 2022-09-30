ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution.

Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union.

Amendment 2: Governor’s duties would change some of the rules when it comes to who controls power — when the governor cannot fulfill his or her duties.

Amendment 3: The third amendment would fully prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude in Tennessee. It is currently allowed in the constitution — as a punishment for crimes.

Amendment 4: Clergy in state legislature would allow priests and ministers of any denomination to hold a seat in the state house or senate. They are currently banned from holding office in the constitution.

Wiley Lampkin
3d ago

amendments were placed on the ballot in violation of the state constitution. If you vote yes on these, you vote yes on violating the constitution of Tennessee.

James Couch
3d ago

no to number 5 separation from church and state should stand if your a Pastor and doing your job as a Pastor your doing what you were called to do preach the Gospel

