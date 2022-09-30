Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution.

Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union.

Amendment 2: Governor’s duties would change some of the rules when it comes to who controls power — when the governor cannot fulfill his or her duties.

Amendment 3: The third amendment would fully prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude in Tennessee. It is currently allowed in the constitution — as a punishment for crimes.

Amendment 4: Clergy in state legislature would allow priests and ministers of any denomination to hold a seat in the state house or senate. They are currently banned from holding office in the constitution.

