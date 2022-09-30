Body of man pulled from lake in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — The body of a 54-year-old man was found dead along the shore of Hartigan Beach Park Friday morning, police say.

The CFD found the man from the water at the 1000 block of West Albion Avenue in Rogers Park around 6:50 a.m.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

There was no further information provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.