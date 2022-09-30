Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 29, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Lance D. Derrick : 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person

M ark Joseph Dupuis : Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools

Christopher Raymond Hunter: OVI

Brandon Javier Crespo: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and safecracking

Dijonae Latrice Stewart: Possession of cocaine

Willie Lee Oliver: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

James Lee Pippin: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Marcus Lance Kennedy : Having weapons while under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Shavkat Abshukurov : Two counts of rape, kidnapping, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition

Jovon Raymon Williams: Having weapons while under disability

Erin L Carter: Telecommunications fraud and identity fraud

Elizabeth Estella Ann Gross-Grace: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Michael Peek: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Alarria Shanae Marshall: Grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, theft from a person in a protected class, having weapons while under disability, safecracking and possessing criminal tools

David Eugene Dewitt: Having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property

Talawrence Tyrese Howard: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and escape

Kwami Nathan Williams: Two counts of corrupting another with drugs, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual imposition

Mark Christopher Shepherd: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools with the specification for the forfeiture of property

Derek K. Washington: Receiving stolen property

Tavaris D. Mills: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Christopher Charlestin: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.