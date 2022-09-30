Read full article on original website
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
FOX2now.com
Move Church is having a huge prayer summit
ST. LOUIS — We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant. Everyone is welcome for a time of prayer, praising, and pausing to see how the Holy Spirit will move. It starts Thursday, October 6th, and continues through Friday, October...
FOX2now.com
Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis
If you’re looking for a job, look no further than St. Louis. The region is home to unique neighborhoods, affordable housing, and award-winning schools. If you’re looking for a job, look no further than St. Louis. The region is home to unique neighborhoods, affordable housing, and award-winning schools.
FOX2now.com
BJC HealthCare and STL Blues host free flu shot clinic tonight
BJC HealthCare and the St. Louis Blues hold another free flu shot clinic Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center. BJC HealthCare and STL Blues host free flu shot clinic …. BJC HealthCare and the St. Louis Blues hold another free flu shot clinic Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center. Richard...
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
FOX2now.com
Move Church
We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant.
FOX2now.com
Oh the joys bok choy brings to the body
Bok Choy is part of the same family as broccoli and cauliflower, and it’s available a most farmer’s markets right now. Bok Choy is part of the same family as broccoli and cauliflower, and it’s available a most farmer’s markets right now. Richard ‘Cheech’ Marin is...
FOX2now.com
Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis
Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis. Two teenager girls were shot Monday morning in south St. Louis. National Night Out takes place in St. Louis Tuesday, …. St. Louis city leaders and locals are throwing parties together Tuesday night in an effort to fight crime.
FOX2now.com
Maldonado Family Vineyards has generations of wine-making experience
ST. LOUIS – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and we’ve been highlighting the accomplishments and culture of Mexican-Americans. This report, about Napa Valley Winemakers, is from our sister station in San Francisco.
St. Louis American
Grinston now manager at CASA of St. Louis
CaSSandra Grinston was recently promoted to the manager of case advocacy services for CASA of St. Louis. Grinston graduated from SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and obtained a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University. She enjoys working with and advocating for children in care. She realizes the work is hard, but it’s necessary. Prior to coming to CASA of St. Louis, she worked for the State of Mo Children’s Division for almost 17 years. Grinston knows it’s her duty and mission to assist the children in care and CASAs to the best of her ability. In her current role, she supervises and supports staff as well as CASAs, oversees some of the daily operations of the program and works closely with the chief program officer.
FOX2now.com
Taco party today- celebrate national taco day with Taquería Morita
ST. LOUIS — Taquería Morita is new to the restaurant scene, but they are making up old-world recipes thanks to Chef Aaron Martinez, who draws upon his Mexican heritage. Take their menu and work your way through it this fall. You won’t be disappointed. Now that’s feeling the Morita vibes.
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you’ll notice signs and helmets advising “all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street.” The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
KCTV 5
Mizzou football heading back to St. Louis in 2023 for the first time in 13 years
COLUMBIA, Mo./ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Missouri football will play a 2023 regular season game against Memphis in St. Louis, bringing the Tigers back to the city for the first time in 2013. Mizzou will play Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Sept. 23, 2023. This...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
KSDK
Gun violence is claiming the lives of St. Louis children. Here's a look at why kids are getting shot
ST. LOUIS — The rise in the number of kids dead or injured by gun violence is alarming. It's a nationwide epidemic that is sweeping through the St. Louis region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 116 children and teens die by guns every year in Missouri, and about 60% of those deaths are homicides.
viatravelers.com
35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri
It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
photonews247.com
Parkway Middle School Steppers Perform at Sista Strut Cancer Walk in St. Louis
Parkway Middle School Steppers dance team performed at the 13th Annual Sista Strut Cancer Walk in St. Louis on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in downtown St. Louis. It was clear skies and beautiful with a slight chill which made it a perfect day to walk. iHeartMedia of St. Louis continues...
Fallen St. Louis firefighter to be honored in national ceremony
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A local firefighter is one of dozens who will be honored during a national remembrance ceremony later this week. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation holds the event to honor firefighters who lost their lives the previous year. The 2022 tribute will honor the 148 firefighters...
FOX2now.com
Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness' new trampoline health class
Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us again Sunday morning. Work on your cardio at G3 Fitness’ new trampoline …. Fattened Caf celebrates Filipino-American History …. Celebrate World Architecture Day every first Monday …. Jury considers death penalty for Richard Emery. Two 15-year-old girls shot in south St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Come celebrate Henry Townsend, one of the country’s best bluesmen
ST. LOUIS –It’s a walk down memory lane and it gives honor to one of the best Blues musicians, Henry Townsend. His birthday is being celebrated and remembered at the Missouri History Museum. Hear from his son, Alonzo Townsend, and Marquise Knox, a student of Henry’s. Marquise...
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
